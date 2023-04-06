Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;9;1;5;0
Millbrook;8;1;4;0
Kettle Run;3;3;2;2
Sherando;5;5;2;3
Liberty1;5;1;3
Handley;3;7;1;4
Fauquier;1;7;0;3
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
East Rockingham;5;1;3;0
Madison County;3;3;3;0
Rappahannock County;5;2;3;1
Page County;4;3;3;1
Clarke County;4;4;2;3
Mountain View;2;5;2;3
Strasburg;3;3;1;3
Luray;2;6;1;3
Central;1;8;1;5
Batting Average
(Minimum 12 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;13;26;.500
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;7;15;.467
Jared Neal, Wood;12;26;.462
Micah George, Millbrook;12;27;.444
Brady Largent, Sherando;8;18;.444
Chase Ford, Millbrook;12;28;429
Colin McGuire, Wood;12;28;.429
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;10;25;.400
Nick Bell, Wood;10;25;.400
Kemper Omps, Wood;10;28;.393
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11;29;.379
Brady Price, Millbrook;7;19;.368
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;12;33;.364
Dylon Moxley, Handley;9;25;.360
Charlie Allen, Handley;9;26;.346
John Copenhaver, Wood;9;26;.346
Michael Jackson, Wood;9;26;.346
Runs Batted In
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16
Micah George,, Millbrook;15
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;15
Jared Neal, Wood;12
Nick Bell, Wood;11
Michael Jackson Wood;9
Colin McGuire, Wood;9
Griffin Hott, Handley;9
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8
Tanner Barb, Millbrook;7
Kemper Omps, Wood;7
Lucas Mammano, Handley;7
Camden McCarty, Clarke;6
Chase Ford, Millbrook;6
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;6
Charlie Allen, Handley;6
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;17
Micah George, Millbrook;13
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;13
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;11
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11
Chase Ford, Millbrook;10
Jared Neal, Wood;10
Nick Bell, Wood;10
Colin McGuire, Wood;10
Michael Jackson, Wood;8
Eli Miller, Wood;8
Matt Sipe, Clarke;8
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;9
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;9
Trey Williams, Sherando;8
Tucker Lafever, Sherando;8
Dylon Moxley, Handley;8
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 18 plate appearances)
;OBP
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.609
Carl Keenan Millbrook;.605
Jared Neal, Wood;.588
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.568
Brady Largent, Sherando;.545
Micah George, Millbrook;.541
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.536
Nick Bell, Wood;.529
Charlie Allen, Handley;.528
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.514
Colin McGuire, Wood;.514
John Copenhaver, Wood;.500
Matt Sipe, Clarke;.500
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.486
Kemper Omps, Wood;.485
Landen Lewis, Handley;.455
Home Runs
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;2
Stolen Bases
;No.
Charlie Allen, Handley;8
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;7
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;6
Micah George, Millbrook;6
Michael Jackson, Wood;6
Kemper Omps, Wood;6
Dylon Moxley, Handley;6
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;6
Chase Ford, Millbrook;5
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;5
Trey Williams, Sherando;5
Matt Sipe, Clarke;4
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;4
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;4
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 7 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Nick Bell, Wood;13;0;0.00
Colin McGuire, Wood;16;2;0.88
Landen Lewis, Handley;15.1;2;0.91
Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;3;1.37
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;14.2;3;1.43
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;9.2;2;1.45
Cam Comins, Millbrook;19;4;1.47
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;2;1.62
Cole Orr, Sherando;22.1;6;1.88
Cade Cornwell, Wood;7.1;2;1.91
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;17.1;5;2.02
Hunter Norton Clarke;11.0;5;3.18
Devin Reid, Millbrook;12.1;6;3.41
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;4-0
Cam Comins, Millbrook;3-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;2-0
Nick Bell, Wood;2-0
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1
Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1
Devin Reid, Millbrook;2-1
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;.2-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;.2-1
Landen Lewis, Handley;2-2
Strikeouts
;No.
Cole Orr, Sherando;39
Cam Comins, Millbrook;27
Gary Keats, Sherando;25
Colin McGuire, Wood;24
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;23
Nick Bell, Wood;22
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22
Griffin Hott, Handley;19
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;18
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;15
WHIP
(Minimum 7 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Nick Bell, Wood;13.0;2;4;0.46
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;1;3;0.46
Colin McGuire, Wood;16.0;4;8;0.75
Cade Cornwell, Wood;7.1;5;1;0.82
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;14.2;3;12;1.02
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;17.1;6;14;1.15
Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;9;10;1.24
Landen Lewis, Handley;15.3;3;16;1.24
Note: Clarke County stats are through Tuesday. Standings are through Wednesday.
