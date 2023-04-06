Carl Keenan headshot

Carl Keenan

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;9;1;5;0

Millbrook;8;1;4;0 

Kettle Run;3;3;2;2 

Sherando;5;5;2;3

Liberty1;5;1;3 

Handley;3;7;1;4  

Fauquier;1;7;0;3

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

East Rockingham;5;1;3;0

Madison County;3;3;3;0 

Rappahannock County;5;2;3;1  

Page County;4;3;3;1 

Clarke County;4;4;2;3

Mountain View;2;5;2;3 

Strasburg;3;3;1;3

Luray;2;6;1;3 

Central;1;8;1;5

Batting Average

(Minimum 12 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;13;26;.500

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;7;15;.467

Jared Neal, Wood;12;26;.462

Micah George, Millbrook;12;27;.444

Brady Largent, Sherando;8;18;.444

Chase Ford, Millbrook;12;28;429

Colin McGuire, Wood;12;28;.429

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;10;25;.400

Nick Bell, Wood;10;25;.400

Kemper Omps, Wood;10;28;.393

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11;29;.379

Brady Price, Millbrook;7;19;.368  

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;12;33;.364

Dylon Moxley, Handley;9;25;.360 

Charlie Allen, Handley;9;26;.346  

John Copenhaver, Wood;9;26;.346

Michael Jackson, Wood;9;26;.346

Runs Batted In

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16 

Micah George,, Millbrook;15

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;15

Jared Neal, Wood;12

Nick Bell, Wood;11

Michael Jackson Wood;9

Colin McGuire, Wood;9

Griffin Hott, Handley;9 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8 

Tanner Barb, Millbrook;7 

Kemper Omps, Wood;7

Lucas Mammano, Handley;7 

Camden McCarty, Clarke;6

Chase Ford, Millbrook;6

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;6

Charlie Allen, Handley;6

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;17

Micah George, Millbrook;13

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;13

Kemper Omps, Wood;13

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;11

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11  

Chase Ford, Millbrook;10

Jared Neal, Wood;10

Nick Bell, Wood;10

Colin McGuire, Wood;10

Michael Jackson, Wood;8

Eli Miller, Wood;8

Matt Sipe, Clarke;8 

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;9

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;9

Trey Williams, Sherando;8

Tucker Lafever, Sherando;8

Dylon Moxley, Handley;8

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 18 plate appearances)

;OBP

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.609

Carl Keenan Millbrook;.605 

Jared Neal, Wood;.588 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.568 

Brady Largent, Sherando;.545

Micah George, Millbrook;.541  

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.536

Nick Bell, Wood;.529

Charlie Allen, Handley;.528 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.514 

Colin McGuire, Wood;.514

John Copenhaver, Wood;.500

Matt Sipe, Clarke;.500

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.486  

Kemper Omps, Wood;.485

Landen Lewis, Handley;.455  

Home Runs

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;2

Stolen Bases

;No.

Charlie Allen, Handley;8 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;7

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;6

Micah George, Millbrook;6 

Michael Jackson, Wood;6

Kemper Omps, Wood;6

Dylon Moxley, Handley;6 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;6 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;5 

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;5

Trey Williams, Sherando;5

Matt Sipe, Clarke;4 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;4

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;4 

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 7 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Nick Bell, Wood;13;0;0.00

Colin McGuire, Wood;16;2;0.88 

Landen Lewis, Handley;15.1;2;0.91

Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;3;1.37

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;14.2;3;1.43

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;9.2;2;1.45

Cam Comins, Millbrook;19;4;1.47

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;2;1.62 

Cole Orr, Sherando;22.1;6;1.88

Cade Cornwell, Wood;7.1;2;1.91

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;17.1;5;2.02

Hunter Norton Clarke;11.0;5;3.18

Devin Reid, Millbrook;12.1;6;3.41

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;4-0

Cam Comins, Millbrook;3-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;2-0

Nick Bell, Wood;2-0

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1

Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1

Devin Reid, Millbrook;2-1

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;.2-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;.2-1

Landen Lewis, Handley;2-2

Strikeouts

;No.

Cole Orr, Sherando;39 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;27

Gary Keats, Sherando;25 

Colin McGuire, Wood;24 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;23 

Nick Bell, Wood;22

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22 

Griffin Hott, Handley;19

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;18

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;15

WHIP

(Minimum 7 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Nick Bell, Wood;13.0;2;4;0.46

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;1;3;0.46  

Colin McGuire, Wood;16.0;4;8;0.75

Cade Cornwell, Wood;7.1;5;1;0.82

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;14.2;3;12;1.02 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;17.1;6;14;1.15

Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;9;10;1.24

Landen Lewis, Handley;15.3;3;16;1.24

Note: Clarke County stats are through Tuesday. Standings are through Wednesday.

