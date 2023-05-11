Nate Brookshire headshot

Nate Brookshire

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;15;2;10;0

Millbrook;15;2;9;1 

Kettle Run;8;6;6;5  

Sherando;10;9;6;5

Liberty;5;13;3;9  

Fauquier;5;12;2;8

Handley;5;15;2;10  

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

East Rockingham;14;3;11;2

Madison County;12;5;11;2 

Rappahannock County;9;9;7;7   

Mountain View;9;9;7;7  

Luray;7;10;6;7  

Clarke County;7;10;5;8

Strasburg;7;10;5;8 

Page County;6;11;5;8  

Central;3;15;3;11  

Batting Average

(Minimum 22 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26;50;.520

Micah George, Millbrook;19;42;.452

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;11;25;.440  

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24;56;.429

Colin McGuire, Wood;19;46;.413 

Jared Neal, Wood;19;47;.404 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;24;60;.400

Neil Holborn, Sherando;18;45;.400  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;21;53;.396 

Kemper Omps, Wood;17;44;.386 

Trey Williams, Sherando;20;55;.364   

Chase Ford, Millbrook;19;54;.352 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21;61;.344

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;12;35;.343 

Theo Wood, Clarke;17;51;.333

Cole Orr, Sherando;13;39;.333

Runs Batted In

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;27 

Micah George, Millbrook;25 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;21 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;17 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;17  

Jared Neal, Wood;16

Griffin Hott, Handley;16  

Camden McCarty, Clarke;16

Colin McGuire, Wood;15

Michael Jackson, Wood;13

Eli Miller, Wood;12

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12 

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12  

Nick Bell, Wood;11

Tanner Barb, Millbrook;11 

Landen Lewis, Handley;11  

Charlie Allen, Handley;11 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;32

Micah George, Millbrook;28 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22 

Kemper Omps, Wood;22

Trey Williams, Sherando;22 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;20

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;19 

Jared Neal, Wood;18

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;18

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;15 

Hunter Norton, Clarke;15

Dylon Moxley, Handley;14 

Colin McGuire, Wood;14

Theo Wood, Clarke;14

Michael Jackson, Wood;13  

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;13

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 33 plate appearances)

;OBP

Carl Keenan Millbrook;.629 

Micah George, Millbrook;.594  

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.525

Jared Neal, Wood;.525

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.522 

Neil Holborn, Sherando;.517

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.514

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.500

Kemper Omps, Wood;.500

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.500

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.493 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.486

Colin McGuire, Wood;.483

Trey Williams, Sherando;.478

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.474  

Home Runs

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3

Stolen Bases

;No.

Charlie Allen, Handley;17 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;16  

Trey Williams, Sherando;16 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;16  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;14 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;13 

Kemper Omps, Wood;12 

Micah George, Millbrook;12  

Dylon Moxley, Handley;12  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11

Chase Ford, Millbrook;11  

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 12 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;2;0.46 

Nick Bell, Wood;33;5;1.06

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;33.2;7;1.46

Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;3;1.62

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;1.62 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;10;2.21

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;36.1;12;2.31 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;19.1;7;2.53

Cole Orr, Sherando;41;16;2.73

Gary Keats, Sherando;29.1;12;2.87

Hunter Norton, Clarke;17.1;8;3.23  

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;32.1;18;3.90  

Landen Lewis, Handley;42.2;24;3.94  

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;7-0

Cam Comins, Millbrook;5-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;5-1

Nick Bell, Wood;4-0

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;4-1 

Cole Orr, Sherando;4-2 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;3-2

Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5 

Strikeouts

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;55 

Cole Orr, Sherando;55 

Nick Bell, Wood;48  

Cam Comins, Millbrook;47

Colin McGuire, Wood;43  

Gary Keats, Sherando;43 

Griffin Hott, Handley;39

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;39 

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;29 

Landen Lewis, Handley;29 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;27

WHIP

(Minimum 12 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;6;11;0.55 

Nick Bell, Wood;33;3;21;0.73

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;33.2;7;26;0.98   

Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;10;2;1.00

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;16;1.15  

Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;11;4;1.15 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;20;24;1.23  

Note: Sherando stats are through Tuesday. Standings and all other stats are through Wednesday.

