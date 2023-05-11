Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;15;2;10;0
Millbrook;15;2;9;1
Kettle Run;8;6;6;5
Sherando;10;9;6;5
Liberty;5;13;3;9
Fauquier;5;12;2;8
Handley;5;15;2;10
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
East Rockingham;14;3;11;2
Madison County;12;5;11;2
Rappahannock County;9;9;7;7
Mountain View;9;9;7;7
Luray;7;10;6;7
Clarke County;7;10;5;8
Strasburg;7;10;5;8
Page County;6;11;5;8
Central;3;15;3;11
Batting Average
(Minimum 22 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26;50;.520
Micah George, Millbrook;19;42;.452
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;11;25;.440
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24;56;.429
Colin McGuire, Wood;19;46;.413
Jared Neal, Wood;19;47;.404
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;24;60;.400
Neil Holborn, Sherando;18;45;.400
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;21;53;.396
Kemper Omps, Wood;17;44;.386
Trey Williams, Sherando;20;55;.364
Chase Ford, Millbrook;19;54;.352
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21;61;.344
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;12;35;.343
Theo Wood, Clarke;17;51;.333
Cole Orr, Sherando;13;39;.333
Runs Batted In
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;27
Micah George, Millbrook;25
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;21
Chase Ford, Millbrook;17
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;17
Jared Neal, Wood;16
Griffin Hott, Handley;16
Camden McCarty, Clarke;16
Colin McGuire, Wood;15
Michael Jackson, Wood;13
Eli Miller, Wood;12
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12
Nick Bell, Wood;11
Tanner Barb, Millbrook;11
Landen Lewis, Handley;11
Charlie Allen, Handley;11
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;32
Micah George, Millbrook;28
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22
Kemper Omps, Wood;22
Trey Williams, Sherando;22
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21
Chase Ford, Millbrook;20
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;19
Jared Neal, Wood;18
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;18
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;15
Hunter Norton, Clarke;15
Dylon Moxley, Handley;14
Colin McGuire, Wood;14
Theo Wood, Clarke;14
Michael Jackson, Wood;13
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;13
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 33 plate appearances)
;OBP
Carl Keenan Millbrook;.629
Micah George, Millbrook;.594
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.525
Jared Neal, Wood;.525
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.522
Neil Holborn, Sherando;.517
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.514
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.500
Kemper Omps, Wood;.500
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.500
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.493
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.486
Colin McGuire, Wood;.483
Trey Williams, Sherando;.478
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.474
Home Runs
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3
Stolen Bases
;No.
Charlie Allen, Handley;17
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;16
Trey Williams, Sherando;16
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;16
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;14
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;12
Micah George, Millbrook;12
Dylon Moxley, Handley;12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11
Chase Ford, Millbrook;11
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 12 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;2;0.46
Nick Bell, Wood;33;5;1.06
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;33.2;7;1.46
Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;3;1.62
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;1.62
Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;10;2.21
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;36.1;12;2.31
Devin Reid, Millbrook;19.1;7;2.53
Cole Orr, Sherando;41;16;2.73
Gary Keats, Sherando;29.1;12;2.87
Hunter Norton, Clarke;17.1;8;3.23
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;32.1;18;3.90
Landen Lewis, Handley;42.2;24;3.94
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;7-0
Cam Comins, Millbrook;5-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;5-1
Nick Bell, Wood;4-0
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;4-1
Cole Orr, Sherando;4-2
Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;3-2
Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5
Strikeouts
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;55
Cole Orr, Sherando;55
Nick Bell, Wood;48
Cam Comins, Millbrook;47
Colin McGuire, Wood;43
Gary Keats, Sherando;43
Griffin Hott, Handley;39
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;39
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;29
Landen Lewis, Handley;29
Devin Reid, Millbrook;27
WHIP
(Minimum 12 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;6;11;0.55
Nick Bell, Wood;33;3;21;0.73
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;33.2;7;26;0.98
Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;10;2;1.00
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;16;1.15
Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;11;4;1.15
Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;20;24;1.23
Note: Sherando stats are through Tuesday. Standings and all other stats are through Wednesday.
