Micah George headshot

Micah George

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;13;2;8;0

Millbrook;13;2;8;1 

Sherando;8;8;4;4

Kettle Run;6;5;4;4  

Liberty;3;10;2;6  

Fauquier;4;11;2;7

Handley;5;12;2;8  

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

East Rockingham;12;1;10;0

Madison County;9;4;8;1 

Rappahannock County;8;6;6;4   

Clarke County;6;8;4;6

Mountain View;6;8;4;6  

Page County;5;9;4;6  

Strasburg;5;8;3;6 

Luray;4;10;3;7  

Central;2;12;2;8  

Batting Average

(Minimum 18 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22;43;.512

Micah George, Millbrook;19;42;.452

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22;50;.440

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;20;56;435 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22;52;.423

Jared Neal, Wood;17;41;.415 

Colin McGuire, Wood;16;40;.400 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;19;48;.396 

Kemper Omps, Wood;15;39;.385 

Neil Holborn, Sherando;14;38;.368  

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;19;52;.365

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;11;32;.364

Trey Williams, Sherando;18;50;.360 

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;7;20;.350 

Brady Largent, Sherando;13;38;.342

Runs Batted In

;No.

Micah George, Millbrook;24 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;19 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;15 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15  

Jared Neal, Wood;14

Colin McGuire, Wood;13

Camden McCarty, Clarke;13

Griffin Hott, Handley;12  

Nick Bell, Wood;11

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;11 

Tanner Barb, Millbrook;11 

Landen Lewis, Handley;10  

Charlie Allen, Handley;10  

Hunter Norton, Clarke;10

Theodore Wood, Clarke;10

Michael Jackson, Wood;10

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;10  

Eli Miller, Wood;10

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;28

Micah George, Millbrook;24 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;21 

Trey Williams, Sherando;20 

Kemper Omps, Wood;19

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;17 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;17

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;17

Jared Neal, Wood;15

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;15

Hunter Norton, Clarke;13

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;13 

Dylon Moxley, Handley;13 

Colin McGuire, Wood;12

Nick Bell, Wood;12  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;12

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12

Charlie Allen, Handley;12

Michael Jackson, Wood;12  

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 27 plate appearances)

;OBP

Carl Keenan Millbrook;.623 

Micah George, Millbrook;.567  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.559 

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.551

Jared Neal, Wood;.538

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.525 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.525

Neil Holborn, Sherando;.510

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.500

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.500

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.492  

Kemper Omps, Wood;.489

Landen Lewis, Handley;.473

Home Runs

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3

Stolen Bases

;No.

Charlie Allen, Handley;17 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;14  

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;13  

Kemper Omps, Wood;12 

Trey Williams, Sherando;12 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11

Micah George, Millbrook;11  

Dylon Moxley, Handley;11  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;11

Lucas Mammano, Handley;10  

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 10 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Colin McGuire, Wood;27.2;2;0.51 

Nick Bell, Wood;28;4;1.00

Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;2;1.17 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10.2;2;1.31 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;31;7;1.58

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;16;4;1.75 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;1.84

Cole Orr, Sherando;33.2;11;2.29

Devin Reid, Millbrook;18.1;6;2.29

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;30.1;10;2.31 

Hunter Norton, Clarke;15.2;6;2.68 

Gary Keats, Sherando;23.1;12;3.60

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;6-0

Cam Comins, Millbrook;5-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;4-1

Nick Bell, Wood;3-0

Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1

Cole Orr, Sherando;3-2 

Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5 

Staige Dolan, Handley;2-0

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1

Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;2-2

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;2-3

Strikeouts

;No.

Cole Orr, Sherando;55 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;48 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;45

Nick Bell, Wood;40 

Colin McGuire, Wood;38  

Griffin Hott, Handley;33

Gary Keats, Sherando;32 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;29 

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;29 

Landen Lewis, Handley;26 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;25

WHIP

(Minimum 10 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10.2;2;4;0.56  

Colin McGuire, Wood;27.2;6;10;0.58 

Nick Bell, Wood;28;3;18;0.75

Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;10;2;1.00

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;24;1.16  

Cam Comins, Millbrook;31;18;18;1.16  

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;16;4;16;1.25  

Devin Reid, Millbrook;18.1;5;18;1.26  

Note: Stats and standings are through Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.