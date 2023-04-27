Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;13;2;8;0
Millbrook;13;2;8;1
Sherando;8;8;4;4
Kettle Run;6;5;4;4
Liberty;3;10;2;6
Fauquier;4;11;2;7
Handley;5;12;2;8
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
East Rockingham;12;1;10;0
Madison County;9;4;8;1
Rappahannock County;8;6;6;4
Clarke County;6;8;4;6
Mountain View;6;8;4;6
Page County;5;9;4;6
Strasburg;5;8;3;6
Luray;4;10;3;7
Central;2;12;2;8
Batting Average
(Minimum 18 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22;43;.512
Micah George, Millbrook;19;42;.452
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22;50;.440
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;20;56;435
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22;52;.423
Jared Neal, Wood;17;41;.415
Colin McGuire, Wood;16;40;.400
Chase Ford, Millbrook;19;48;.396
Kemper Omps, Wood;15;39;.385
Neil Holborn, Sherando;14;38;.368
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;19;52;.365
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;11;32;.364
Trey Williams, Sherando;18;50;.360
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;7;20;.350
Brady Largent, Sherando;13;38;.342
Runs Batted In
;No.
Micah George, Millbrook;24
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;19
Chase Ford, Millbrook;15
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15
Jared Neal, Wood;14
Colin McGuire, Wood;13
Camden McCarty, Clarke;13
Griffin Hott, Handley;12
Nick Bell, Wood;11
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;11
Tanner Barb, Millbrook;11
Landen Lewis, Handley;10
Charlie Allen, Handley;10
Hunter Norton, Clarke;10
Theodore Wood, Clarke;10
Michael Jackson, Wood;10
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;10
Eli Miller, Wood;10
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;28
Micah George, Millbrook;24
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;21
Trey Williams, Sherando;20
Kemper Omps, Wood;19
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;17
Chase Ford, Millbrook;17
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;17
Jared Neal, Wood;15
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;15
Hunter Norton, Clarke;13
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;13
Dylon Moxley, Handley;13
Colin McGuire, Wood;12
Nick Bell, Wood;12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;12
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12
Charlie Allen, Handley;12
Michael Jackson, Wood;12
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 27 plate appearances)
;OBP
Carl Keenan Millbrook;.623
Micah George, Millbrook;.567
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.559
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.551
Jared Neal, Wood;.538
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.525
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.525
Neil Holborn, Sherando;.510
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.500
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.500
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.492
Kemper Omps, Wood;.489
Landen Lewis, Handley;.473
Home Runs
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3
Stolen Bases
;No.
Charlie Allen, Handley;17
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;14
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;12
Trey Williams, Sherando;12
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;11
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11
Micah George, Millbrook;11
Dylon Moxley, Handley;11
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;11
Lucas Mammano, Handley;10
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 10 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Colin McGuire, Wood;27.2;2;0.51
Nick Bell, Wood;28;4;1.00
Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;2;1.17
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10.2;2;1.31
Cam Comins, Millbrook;31;7;1.58
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;16;4;1.75
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;1.84
Cole Orr, Sherando;33.2;11;2.29
Devin Reid, Millbrook;18.1;6;2.29
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;30.1;10;2.31
Hunter Norton, Clarke;15.2;6;2.68
Gary Keats, Sherando;23.1;12;3.60
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;6-0
Cam Comins, Millbrook;5-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;4-1
Nick Bell, Wood;3-0
Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1
Cole Orr, Sherando;3-2
Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5
Staige Dolan, Handley;2-0
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1
Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;2-2
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;2-3
Strikeouts
;No.
Cole Orr, Sherando;55
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;48
Cam Comins, Millbrook;45
Nick Bell, Wood;40
Colin McGuire, Wood;38
Griffin Hott, Handley;33
Gary Keats, Sherando;32
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;29
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;29
Landen Lewis, Handley;26
Devin Reid, Millbrook;25
WHIP
(Minimum 10 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10.2;2;4;0.56
Colin McGuire, Wood;27.2;6;10;0.58
Nick Bell, Wood;28;3;18;0.75
Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;10;2;1.00
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;24;1.16
Cam Comins, Millbrook;31;18;18;1.16
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;16;4;16;1.25
Devin Reid, Millbrook;18.1;5;18;1.26
Note: Stats and standings are through Wednesday.
