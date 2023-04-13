Matt Sipe headshot

Matt Sipe

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;9;2;5;0

Millbrook;9;1;5;0 

Kettle Run;4;3;2;2 

Sherando;5;6;2;3

Fauquier;3;7;1;3

Liberty;2;6;1;4 

Handley;3;9;1;5  

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

East Rockingham;8;1;6;0

Madison County;4;4;4;1 

Rappahannock County;6;3;4;2  

Page County;4;5;3;2 

Clarke County;5;5;3;3

Mountain View;4;6;3;4 

Strasburg;3;5;1;5

Central;2;8;2;5 

Luray;2;8;1;5 

Batting Average

(Minimum 14 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;14;28;.500

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;9;18;.500

Micah George, Millbrook;14;30;.467

Chase Ford, Millbrook;14;32;438 

Jared Neal, Wood;12;28;.429

Colin McGuire, Wood;12;29;.414

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;14;34;.412

Nick Bell, Wood;11;27;.407

Kemper Omps, Wood;11;28;.393

Matt Sipe, Clarke;14;36;.389

Brady Largent, Sherando;8;21;.381

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;12;33;.364

Brady Price, Millbrook;8;23;.348  

Dylon Moxley, Handley;10;30;.333 

Neil Holborn, Sherando;9;27;.333 

Hunter Norton, Clarke;9;27;.333

Runs Batted In

;No.

Micah George,, Millbrook;17 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;16

Jared Neal, Wood;12

Nick Bell, Wood;11

Griffin Hott, Handley;10  

Michael Jackson Wood;9

Colin McGuire, Wood;9

Camden McCarty, Clarke;9

Chase Ford, Millbrook;8

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8 

Tanner Barb, Millbrook;7 

Kemper Omps, Wood;7

Lucas Mammano, Handley;7 

Theodore Wood, Clarke;7

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;7

Eli Miller, Wood;7 

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;17

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;15 

Micah George, Millbrook;14

Kemper Omps, Wood;13

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;12

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12

Matt Sipe, Clarke;12  

Jared Neal, Wood;11

Nick Bell, Wood;11  

Chase Ford, Millbrook;10

Colin McGuire, Wood;10

Hunter Norton, Clarke;10 

Eli Miller, Wood;9

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;9

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;9

Trey Williams, Sherando;9

Tucker Lafever, Sherando;9

Dylon Moxley, Handley;9

Theodore Wood, Clarke;9 

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 21 plate appearances)

;OBP

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.615

Carl Keenan Millbrook;.595 

Jared Neal, Wood;.568 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.561 

Micah George, Millbrook;.561  

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.561

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.545  

Charlie Allen, Handley;.542 

Nick Bell, Wood;.541

Colin McGuire, Wood;.500

Matt Sipe, Clarke;.488

Kemper Omps, Wood;.485

Brady Largent, Sherando;.480 

Theodore Wood, Clarke;.463

Home Runs

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;2

Stolen Bases

;No.

Charlie Allen, Handley;8 

Matt Sipe, Clarke;8  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;7

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;6

Micah George, Millbrook;6 

Michael Jackson, Wood;6

Kemper Omps, Wood;6

Dylon Moxley, Handley;6 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;6 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;6 

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 8 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Nick Bell, Wood;15.2;1;0.45

Colin McGuire, Wood;16;2;0.88 

Landen Lewis, Handley;21;3;1.00

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16.2;3;1.26

Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;3;1.37

Cade Cornwell, Wood;9.2;2;1.45

Cam Comins, Millbrook;19;4;1.47

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;2;1.62 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;21.1;5;1.64

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;15;4;1.87

Cole Orr, Sherando;22.1;6;1.88

Hunter Norton, Clarke;14.0;5;2.50

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;12.2;6;3.32

Devin Reid, Millbrook;12.1;6;3.41

Griffin Hott, Handley;22;12;3.82

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;14.2;8;3.82

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;4-0

Cam Comins, Millbrook;3-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;3-0

Nick Bell, Wood;2-0

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1

Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1

Devin Reid, Millbrook;2-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;.2-1 

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;.2-2

Landen Lewis, Handley;2-2

Strikeouts

;No.

Cole Orr, Sherando;39 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;38 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;27

Gary Keats, Sherando;25 

Nick Bell, Wood;25 

Colin McGuire, Wood;24 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;24 

Griffin Hott, Handley;23

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;18

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;18

WHIP

(Minimum 8 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;1;3;0.46  

Nick Bell, Wood;15.2;2;7;0.57

Colin McGuire, Wood;16.0;4;8;0.75

Cade Cornwell, Wood;9.2;6;2;0.83

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;12.2;4;8;0.95 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16.2;5;13;1.08  

Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;9;10;1.24 

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;14;4;15;1.27 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;21.1;8;19;1.27

Landen Lewis, Handley;21;4;23;1.29

Note: Standings and stats are through Wednesday.

