Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;9;2;5;0
Millbrook;9;1;5;0
Kettle Run;4;3;2;2
Sherando;5;6;2;3
Fauquier;3;7;1;3
Liberty;2;6;1;4
Handley;3;9;1;5
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
East Rockingham;8;1;6;0
Madison County;4;4;4;1
Rappahannock County;6;3;4;2
Page County;4;5;3;2
Clarke County;5;5;3;3
Mountain View;4;6;3;4
Strasburg;3;5;1;5
Central;2;8;2;5
Luray;2;8;1;5
Batting Average
(Minimum 14 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;14;28;.500
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;9;18;.500
Micah George, Millbrook;14;30;.467
Chase Ford, Millbrook;14;32;438
Jared Neal, Wood;12;28;.429
Colin McGuire, Wood;12;29;.414
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;14;34;.412
Nick Bell, Wood;11;27;.407
Kemper Omps, Wood;11;28;.393
Matt Sipe, Clarke;14;36;.389
Brady Largent, Sherando;8;21;.381
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;12;33;.364
Brady Price, Millbrook;8;23;.348
Dylon Moxley, Handley;10;30;.333
Neil Holborn, Sherando;9;27;.333
Hunter Norton, Clarke;9;27;.333
Runs Batted In
;No.
Micah George,, Millbrook;17
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;16
Jared Neal, Wood;12
Nick Bell, Wood;11
Griffin Hott, Handley;10
Michael Jackson Wood;9
Colin McGuire, Wood;9
Camden McCarty, Clarke;9
Chase Ford, Millbrook;8
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8
Tanner Barb, Millbrook;7
Kemper Omps, Wood;7
Lucas Mammano, Handley;7
Theodore Wood, Clarke;7
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;7
Eli Miller, Wood;7
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;17
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;15
Micah George, Millbrook;14
Kemper Omps, Wood;13
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;12
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12
Matt Sipe, Clarke;12
Jared Neal, Wood;11
Nick Bell, Wood;11
Chase Ford, Millbrook;10
Colin McGuire, Wood;10
Hunter Norton, Clarke;10
Eli Miller, Wood;9
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;9
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;9
Trey Williams, Sherando;9
Tucker Lafever, Sherando;9
Dylon Moxley, Handley;9
Theodore Wood, Clarke;9
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 21 plate appearances)
;OBP
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.615
Carl Keenan Millbrook;.595
Jared Neal, Wood;.568
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.561
Micah George, Millbrook;.561
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.561
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.545
Charlie Allen, Handley;.542
Nick Bell, Wood;.541
Colin McGuire, Wood;.500
Matt Sipe, Clarke;.488
Kemper Omps, Wood;.485
Brady Largent, Sherando;.480
Theodore Wood, Clarke;.463
Home Runs
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;2
Stolen Bases
;No.
Charlie Allen, Handley;8
Matt Sipe, Clarke;8
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;7
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;6
Micah George, Millbrook;6
Michael Jackson, Wood;6
Kemper Omps, Wood;6
Dylon Moxley, Handley;6
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;6
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;6
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 8 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Nick Bell, Wood;15.2;1;0.45
Colin McGuire, Wood;16;2;0.88
Landen Lewis, Handley;21;3;1.00
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16.2;3;1.26
Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;3;1.37
Cade Cornwell, Wood;9.2;2;1.45
Cam Comins, Millbrook;19;4;1.47
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;2;1.62
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;21.1;5;1.64
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;15;4;1.87
Cole Orr, Sherando;22.1;6;1.88
Hunter Norton, Clarke;14.0;5;2.50
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;12.2;6;3.32
Devin Reid, Millbrook;12.1;6;3.41
Griffin Hott, Handley;22;12;3.82
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;14.2;8;3.82
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;4-0
Cam Comins, Millbrook;3-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;3-0
Nick Bell, Wood;2-0
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1
Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1
Devin Reid, Millbrook;2-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;.2-1
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;.2-2
Landen Lewis, Handley;2-2
Strikeouts
;No.
Cole Orr, Sherando;39
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;38
Cam Comins, Millbrook;27
Gary Keats, Sherando;25
Nick Bell, Wood;25
Colin McGuire, Wood;24
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;24
Griffin Hott, Handley;23
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;18
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;18
WHIP
(Minimum 8 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;8.2;1;3;0.46
Nick Bell, Wood;15.2;2;7;0.57
Colin McGuire, Wood;16.0;4;8;0.75
Cade Cornwell, Wood;9.2;6;2;0.83
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;12.2;4;8;0.95
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16.2;5;13;1.08
Gary Keats, Sherando;15.1;9;10;1.24
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;14;4;15;1.27
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;21.1;8;19;1.27
Landen Lewis, Handley;21;4;23;1.29
Note: Standings and stats are through Wednesday.
