Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;17;3;12;0
Millbrook;16;4;10;2
Kettle Run;12;6;7;5
Sherando;12;11;6;6
Liberty;5;14;3;9
Fauquier;5;15;2;10
Handley;6;16;2;10
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
Madison County;16;6;14;2
East Rockingham;19;4;13;3
Mountain View;12;10;9;7
Rappahannock County;10;11;7;9
Page County;10;13;7;9
Luray;8;13;7;9
Clarke County;8;13;6;10
Strasburg;7;14;5;11
Central;4;17;4;12
Batting Average
(Minimum 28 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;27;55;.491
Micah George, Millbrook;21;46;.457
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;31;74;.419
Jared Neal, Wood;24;58;.414
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24;60;.400
Colin McGuire, Wood;22;56;.393
Neil Holborn, Sherando;23;60;.383
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;14;38;.368
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;21;59;.356
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;22;64;.344
Brady Price, Millbrook;11;32;.344
Chase Ford, Millbrook;20;59;.339
Runs Batted In
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;27
Micah George, Millbrook;25
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22
Chase Ford, Millbrook;18
Camden McCarty, Clarke;18
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;17
Jared Neal, Wood;16
Griffin Hott, Handley;16
Colin McGuire, Wood;15
Michael Jackson, Wood;14
Hunter Norton, Clarke;14
Nick Bell, Wood;13
Eli Miller, Wood;12
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12
Theo Wood, Clarke;12
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;32
Micah George, Millbrook;29
Trey Williams, Sherando;26
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;23
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;23
Kemper Omps, Wood;22
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21
Chase Ford, Millbrook;20
Jared Neal, Wood;19
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;18
Hunter Norton, Clarke;17
Theo Wood, Clarke;16
Wilson Taylor, Clarke;15
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;15
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 42 plate appearances)
;OBP
Carl Keenan Millbrook;.603
Micah George, Millbrook;.588
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.507
Jared Neal, Wood;.521
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.486
Neil Holborn, Sherando;.493
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.506
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.491
Kemper Omps, Wood;.478
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.472
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.487
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.494
Colin McGuire, Wood;.471
Cole Orr, Sherando;.478
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.469
Home Runs
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3
Stolen Bases
;No.
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22
Trey Williams, Sherando;19
Charlie Allen, Handley;17
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;17
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;12
Micah George, Millbrook;12
Dylon Moxley, Handley;12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11
Chase Ford, Millbrook;11
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 14 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Nick Bell, Wood;40.1;5;0.87
Colin McGuire, Wood;42.0;6;1.00
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;19.2;4;1.42
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;9;1.67
Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;10;1.96
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;43.1;13;2.10
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;5;2.23
Devin Reid, Millbrook;20.1;7;2.41
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37.1;16;3.00
Cole Orr, Sherando;56;25;3.13
Hunter Norton, Clarke;21.2;10;3.23
Gary Keats, Sherando;32.1;15;3.25
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;37.1;19;3.56
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;8-1
Cam Comins, Millbrook;6-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;5-1
Nick Bell, Wood;5-0
Cole Orr, Sherando;5-4
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;4-2
Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;3-2
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;3-3
Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5
Strikeouts
;No.
Cole Orr, Sherando;71
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;62
Nick Bell, Wood;58
Cam Comins, Millbrook;51
Colin McGuire, Wood;55
Gary Keats, Sherando;44
Griffin Hott, Handley;44
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;41
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;31
Landen Lewis, Handley;28
Devin Reid, Millbrook;28
WHIP
(Minimum 14 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Nick Bell, Wood;40.1;6;25;0.77
Colin McGuire, Wood;42.0;11;24;0.83
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;19.2;4;16;1.02
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;8;31;1.04
Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;20;31;1.12
Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;11;4;1.15
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;8;11;1.21
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;43.1;22;34;1.29
Note: Stats and records are through Sunday. Stats accumulated in the Millbrook-Handley playoff game are not included because it was forfeited by Millbrook.
