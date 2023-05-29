Trey Williams headshot

Trey Williams

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;17;3;12;0

Millbrook;16;4;10;2 

Kettle Run;12;6;7;5  

Sherando;12;11;6;6

Liberty;5;14;3;9  

Fauquier;5;15;2;10

Handley;6;16;2;10  

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

Madison County;16;6;14;2 

East Rockingham;19;4;13;3

Mountain View;12;10;9;7   

Rappahannock County;10;11;7;9   

Page County;10;13;7;9  

Luray;8;13;7;9  

Clarke County;8;13;6;10

Strasburg;7;14;5;11 

Central;4;17;4;12  

Batting Average

(Minimum 28 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;27;55;.491

Micah George, Millbrook;21;46;.457

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;31;74;.419

Jared Neal, Wood;24;58;.414 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24;60;.400

Colin McGuire, Wood;22;56;.393 

Neil Holborn, Sherando;23;60;.383  

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;14;38;.368  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;21;59;.356 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;22;64;.344

Brady Price, Millbrook;11;32;.344  

Chase Ford, Millbrook;20;59;.339  

Runs Batted In

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;27 

Micah George, Millbrook;25 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;18 

Camden McCarty, Clarke;18 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;17  

Jared Neal, Wood;16

Griffin Hott, Handley;16  

Colin McGuire, Wood;15

Michael Jackson, Wood;14

Hunter Norton, Clarke;14

Nick Bell, Wood;13 

Eli Miller, Wood;12

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12 

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12  

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12

Theo Wood, Clarke;12

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;32

Micah George, Millbrook;29 

Trey Williams, Sherando;26 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;23 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;23 

Kemper Omps, Wood;22

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;20

Jared Neal, Wood;19

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;18

Hunter Norton, Clarke;17

Theo Wood, Clarke;16

Wilson Taylor, Clarke;15

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;15 

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 42 plate appearances)

;OBP

Carl Keenan Millbrook;.603 

Micah George, Millbrook;.588  

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.507

Jared Neal, Wood;.521

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.486 

Neil Holborn, Sherando;.493

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.506

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.491

Kemper Omps, Wood;.478

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.472

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.487 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.494

Colin McGuire, Wood;.471

Cole Orr, Sherando;.478

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.469  

Home Runs

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3

Stolen Bases

;No.

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22  

Trey Williams, Sherando;19 

Charlie Allen, Handley;17 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;17  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;13 

Kemper Omps, Wood;12 

Micah George, Millbrook;12  

Dylon Moxley, Handley;12  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11

Chase Ford, Millbrook;11  

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 14 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Nick Bell, Wood;40.1;5;0.87 

Colin McGuire, Wood;42.0;6;1.00 

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;19.2;4;1.42  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;9;1.67

Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;10;1.96

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;43.1;13;2.10  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;5;2.23

Devin Reid, Millbrook;20.1;7;2.41

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37.1;16;3.00

Cole Orr, Sherando;56;25;3.13

Hunter Norton, Clarke;21.2;10;3.23   

Gary Keats, Sherando;32.1;15;3.25

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;37.1;19;3.56  

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;8-1

Cam Comins, Millbrook;6-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;5-1

Nick Bell, Wood;5-0

Cole Orr, Sherando;5-4  

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;4-2 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;3-2

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;3-3

Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5 

Strikeouts

;No.

Cole Orr, Sherando;71  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;62 

Nick Bell, Wood;58  

Cam Comins, Millbrook;51

Colin McGuire, Wood;55  

Gary Keats, Sherando;44 

Griffin Hott, Handley;44

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;41 

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37 

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;31 

Landen Lewis, Handley;28 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;28

WHIP

(Minimum 14 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Nick Bell, Wood;40.1;6;25;0.77

Colin McGuire, Wood;42.0;11;24;0.83 

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;19.2;4;16;1.02  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;8;31;1.04   

Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;20;31;1.12 

Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;11;4;1.15 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;8;11;1.21   

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;43.1;22;34;1.29  

Note: Stats and records are through Sunday. Stats accumulated in the Millbrook-Handley playoff game are not included because it was forfeited by Millbrook. 

