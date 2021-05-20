WINCHESTER — Metal fabrication work caused a Monday basement fire at 113 Morningside Drive.
Fire Marshal Jeremy Wade Luttrell wrote in a Wednesday email that sparks from an angle grinder used by homeowner James W. Stewart ignited nearby ammunition. Stewart also did bullet reloading in the basement. Stewart wasn't hurt in the fire, which was called in at 1:08 p.m. The fire, which caused bullets to explode, was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Luttrell said the fire caused about $10,000 in damage to belongings and property. He said the fire is a cautionary tale about avoiding doing any kind of metal fabrication work, including grinding and welding, that produces sparks near combustible materials.
"Activities like that are referred to as 'hot work operations,' and you should always have a fire extinguisher available in case of fire," Luttrell wrote.
The two-floor brick home was built in 1937 and is located off North Loudoun Street between Pennsylvania and Richards avenues. It has a total property value of $169,000, according to city property records.
