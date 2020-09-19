BERRYVILLE — Experience counts in serving the public, Matthew Bass believes.
Bass has represented the Berryville District on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors since May. The board appointed him to temporarily fill the seat after Mary Daniel resigned when she became a judge for the 26th Judicial District.
During the previous four years, however, Bass served on the Berryville Area Development Authority. That enabled him to get to know both town and county officials, learn about and participate in ongoing projects and — because the town is part of the county — see how the localities frequently cooperate on matters involving the Berryville area.
“It takes cooperation among many facets of local government” to get things accomplished, Bass said. An example he cited is cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and fire and rescue services in responding to emergencies.
Bass, 37, is a lawyer who lives in Berryville. One of two candidates vying for the supervisors seat in a special election on Nov. 3, he is running as an independent.
The other hopeful is Mark Griffin, who the Clarke County Republican Committee selected as the party candidate for the seat.
Board of Supervisors seats officially are nonpartisan. Bass said he believes running as an independent for his county seat is the best way he can promote “unity of purpose” through representing both Democrats and Republicans equally.
“Theoretically,” he said, “I don’t have any problem with people running along party lines.”
He said he doesn’t know Griffin or anything about him. But “competition in democracy always is a good thing,” he said.
Bass said he favors keeping Clarke County largely rural yet encouraging economic development. The best way to do that, he said, is by continuing practices such as sliding-scale zoning, conservation easements to maintain open space and “smart, controlled growth.”
He feels frustrated when he sees empty storefronts. Over the years, some business owners have realized they couldn’t capture enough customers to maintain their businesses in places with such small populations, he said. Clarke County has about 14,000 residents, including roughly 4,000 who live in Berryville.
“Most people say we need more people in the county to sustain local businesses,” said Bass.
Any new residential developments established should be “geared toward younger folks” who want to support local stores and restaurants and become part of the community, he said.
He has no specific notions as to how many new residents and businesses either Berryville or Clarke County can accommodate, he said.
Bass and his wife, Kelbi, are both graduates and supporters of the Clarke County Public Schools.
“We were fortunate to get a good education from teachers and administrators ... some of whom are still with” the school division, he said of himself and his wife. Now, he wants their two young children to “have the same access to talented educators and enjoy a wide range of extracurricular activities and athletic programs.”
He also wants to try to ensure that emergency services workers, including police, have the resources they need to properly protect and serve the public.
Early in his career, he did a lot of criminal defense work. He came to realize that “the great majority of law enforcement officers, particularly those who serve this community, are genuinely good people who are truly there to protect and serve,” he said.
Overall, he said, he wants to help the county supervisors “exercise prudent, responsible fiscal policies that protect and preserve our existing assets, while focusing on practical, achievable goals.”
After graduating from Clarke County High School, Bass earned degrees in anthropology and archaeology from the University of Virginia. He earned his law degree from the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law.
Bass currently represents the supervisors on the Clarke County Planning Commission and the county’s Board of Well and Septic Appeals. He also is involved, through his duties as a supervisor, with the Josephine School Community Museum and Northwest Regional Adult Drug Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.