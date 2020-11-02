BERRYVILLE — Both candidates for the Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors are optimistic they will achieve victory in Tuesday's special election.
Matthew Bass and Mark Griffin are vying to fill the remainder of Mary Daniel's unexpired term ending in December 2023. Bass is running as an independent. Griffin represents the GOP, having been nominated by the Clarke County Republican Committee as its candidate. However, seats on the board of supervisors are nonpartisan.
Daniel was elected to a second four-year term last November. Last spring, she resigned to avoid a potential conflict of interest after the General Assembly appointed her as a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District.
Bass is a Berryville native. A Clarke County High School graduate, he has degrees in anthropology and archaeology from the University of Virginia plus a juris doctor from the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law. He works for Burnett & Williams, P.C., a law firm in Leesburg.
"At my age," said Bass, who is 37, "I offer the perspective of the next generation of leadership and community engagement, as well as that of a parent whose children are set to join CCPS (Clarke County Public Schools) in the near future."
Bass said he wants the schools to continue being able to provide a wide range of learning opportunities and experiences "to help our young people to grow, learn and become invested in our community." For instance, he supports offering vocation education and apprenticeships, and extracurricular activities, especially in music and the arts, he said.
Griffin, 62, is a real estate agent in Reston. He has a bachelor's degree from Catholic University of America.
In recent weeks, he said, he has visited roughly 90% of the Berryville District's homes and talked to voters about their concerns. He has heard concerns on issues ranging from how the public schools are operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic to potential traffic increases that subdivisions now under development could bring.
Supervisors represent the interests of residents in their districts in county business. Griffin said he recognizes that as a supervisor, he would have limited influence — if any — in matters that are the direct responsibility of the Clarke County School Board and Berryville Town Council to handle.
In representing the town, though, "I'd have to advocate for Berryville," Griffin said. "I'd have to take what people have told me (their opinions on issues) and relay it to the school board and the town council."
Griffin said he considers himself "a great listener" who is "not coming into this (election) with any preconceived notions."
Still, he said that if he is elected, he would like to see a five-year plan developed for improving emergency medical services countywide, taking into account the county's aging population.
Bass pledged to advocate for emergency services and law-enforcement organizations to receive enough funding so they can attract, keep and develop personnel to ensure the community remains safe.
Griffin also said he wants to see the county continue protecting gun owners' rights, as specified by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and be able to upgrade schools and other facilities as needed.
Change inevitably will come to Clarke County over time, Griffin said. Yet "people want to keep Berryville the same" as it is now — a close-knit, small town. He indicated that he wants to strive to keep it that.
Bass said he wants Berryville/Clarke County to become a destination for visitors. That will increase local revenues, he said. But it will require coordination between economic and industrial interests, ongoing county support for small businesses and creative marketing strategies.
Nevertheless, he said, he favors the county continuing zoning and development practices that favor smart and controlled growth.
