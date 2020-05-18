Bass takes oath of office

Clarke County Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson swears in Matthew Bass as Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District representative on May 14. His family — mother Leah Robinson, wife, Kelbi, and children Sadie and Grayson — watch along with County Administrator Chris Boies (from left, back row); Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams; Peter Burnett of the law firm Burnett & Williams, P.C., where Bass works as a lawyer; board Vice Chairman Bev McKay, and board Chairman David Weiss. Bass will participate in his first supervisors’ meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Bass was officially appointed by the supervisors May 11 to fill the unexpired term of Mary Daniel, who recently became a General District Court judge for the 26th Judicial District. Bass will serve as the board’s Berryville District representative until a special election Nov. 3.
