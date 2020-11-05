BERRYVILLE — Matthew E. “Matt” Bass will continue serving as the Berryville District’s representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, having been elected to the seat on Tuesday.
Unofficial election results show Bass received 962 votes, representing 64.09% of the total number of votes cast by district residents. His challenger, Mark J. Griffin, received 529 votes, representing 35.24% of votes cast in the race.
Bass ran as an independent. Earlier this year, the supervisors appointed him to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Mary L.C. Daniel when she was appointed a judge.
Bass, 37, will hold office through the remainder of Daniel’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
A Berryville native, Bass is a Clarke County High School graduate. He has degrees in anthropology and archaeology from the University of Virginia as well as a juris doctor from the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law. He works for Burnett & Williams, P.C., a law firm in Leesburg.
Bass has pledged to try and help emergency services and law-enforcement agencies get funds to help them attract, retain and develop personnel to ensure the community is safe. He also has pledged to help ensure the Clarke County Public Schools are able to provide a wide range of learning opportunities and experiences — including vocational programs and extracurricular activities — to help students achieve personal growth and encourage them to get involved in the community.
Griffin, 62, is a real estate agent in Reston who has a bachelor’s degree from Catholic University of America.
Although the board seats are nonpartisan, Griffin was nominated by the Clarke County Republican Committee as its candidate. His campaign platform included advocating for Berryville’s needs before the supervisors and the Clarke County School Board, as well as encouraging the county to continue protecting gun owners’ rights, as specified by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Bass said he is “tremendously grateful for all the support” he received.
Campaigning has been “a roller coaster ride, particularly toward the end,” he admitted.
“It’s been a very contentious elections cycle,” Bass said. “Tensions have been high. For better or worse, opinions have been shared. In my opinion, some crossed the line.”
He declined to elaborate.
“I just hope all that is water under the bridge,” he said. “I hope whatever people’s opinions were coming into the election ... they will allow me to serve all the residents.”
“I consider myself a Clarke Countian” as well as a Berryville resident, he said.
Griffin said he called Bass on Wednesday morning and congratulated him on his victory.
“Clearly,” said Griffin, “the citizens of Berryville wanted to stick with a known quantity as opposed to a new candidate.”
“I have nothing but positive things to say about how the campaign was run,” he said. “I think we both have Berryville’s best interests in mind.”
Griffin said that while campaigning, “I knocked on nearly every door in Berryville” and learned many people’s opinions on local issues. For that reason, he said he “most likely” will run for a political office again, although he currently doesn’t know which one it will be.
He will bring a conservative leadership approach to whatever office he pursues, he pledged.
Ten write-in votes were cast in the supervisors race.
Also in Clarke County, April F. Wilkerson was elected circuit court clerk. The only official candidate in the race, Wilkerson garnered 7,818 votes, representing 98.86% of the votes cast in the race by those who went to the polls countywide. Ninety write-in votes were cast in the race, unofficial results show.
Wilkerson, 55, has worked in the clerk’s office for 23 years and had served as chief deputy clerk since 2001. Earlier this year, she was appointed interim circuit court clerk after Helen Butts, who held the job since 1996, retired after working in the clerk’s office for 57 years.
“I’m very humbled that so many people who came out (to vote) took the time to check my name on the ballot,” Wilkerson said. Being that it was an uncontested race, “they could have just skipped over it.”
She added that she believes her bevy of support indicates people are pleased with the friendly, efficient service that the clerk’s office has tried to provide since Butts’ time in office “and they want me to keep it that way.”
Wilkerson, a Republican, will serve the remainder of Butts’ unexpired term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
The election results will not be declared official until after the Clarke County Electoral Board finishes conducting a canvass. That will start today. Tuesday night, county elections officials were unsure as to how long the canvass will take to complete.
