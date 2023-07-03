Royals Baseball Camp

A young left-handed batter prepares to connect with a pitch thrown by Winchester Royals first baseman Chandler Ballenger during the four-day Royals Baseball Camp last week in Jim Barnett Park. A second camp, already at capacity, is set for July 4–7 on Kevin Anderson Field at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park. Some 85 youth baseball players are participating.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

