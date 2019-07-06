Batterers Intervention Programs, also known as Abuse Intervention Programs, are typically paid for through fees from participants and usually only provide anger management counseling.
The fees-for-service model discourages some low-income offenders from participating and limits the services programs offer, said Tara Nicole Richards, a University of Nebraska-Omaha School of Criminology assistant professor who has studied intervention programs since 2008, including programs in Colorado and Maryland. Unlike some drug-treatment services available in 36 states, batterers intervention isn’t publicly funded.
“Resources and funding are a huge issue for these programs,” Richards said. “That is a really important component in terms of thinking about why people may drop out of treatment or never show up because there is a cost component.”
Because many abusers suffer from addiction, alcoholism, mental illness and unemployment, Richards said anger management often isn’t enough. She said the most effective programs have wraparound services located at or near where the intervention counseling is offered. Services can include couples counseling, job training, mental health treatment, parenting classes and substance abuse treatment.
Richards said services also should also be available to abuse victims and their children. Children are often traumatized by witnessing domestic violence and sometimes repeat the behavior as adults.
By focusing on the root causes of domestic violence rather than just attitudes and behaviors, Richards said intervention programs have a better chance of reducing abuse.
“Most BIPs do an assessment and they ask about all of these problems, but we then need to be ready to try to provide services to address these problems,” Richards said. “There are more complex problems going on in the home above and beyond the violence.”
Intervention programs range from as short as 16 weeks in Alabama to 52 weeks in California. Richards said the most innovative programs are moving away from one-size-fits-all models and recognizing that abusers may need more or less treatment based on their individual circumstances. The state of Washington recently approved risk assessments of abusers to determine the length and type of treatment offenders receive.
Richards acknowledged that no matter how innovative intervention programs are, there are limits to their effectiveness. Because most abusers are ordered by courts to participate rather than volunteering, many are in denial.
“Until the actual perpetrator is ready to step back and take some accountability and feel some motivation to change, there’s nothing anybody can do,” she said. “You cannot force change upon someone.”
