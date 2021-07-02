WINCHESTER — Frederick County law enforcement and fire personnel are joining forces with the American Red Cross for a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 at the county’s Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Last week, the American Red Cross warned of a “severe” blood shortage as people undergo surgical procedures that may have been postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic and as they return to their pre-pandemic lives, which may result in the need for emergency care. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
People who donate blood at the July 9 event can take part in a friendly competition to see which group – the Sheriff’s Office or the Fire and Rescue Department — recruits the most donors.
“Help us with our friendly rivalry but, more importantly, help others with this very precious gift of life,” a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
