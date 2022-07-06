WINCHESTER — Cops or firefighters? The choice will be yours Friday at the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.
The special collection event pits the Frederick County Sheriff's Office against the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department to see which agency can recruit the most blood donors. Last year's battle, which was won by the Sheriff's Office, netted 98 units of blood.
"There was a point and time in my life where I needed blood and was very thankful to have it," Sheriff Lenny Millholland said this week. "It can be a matter of life or death."
This year's Battle of the Badges will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive near Winchester. Everyone who donates can cast a vote for the Sheriff's Office or the Fire and Rescue Department to determine who will win this year's bragging rights.
To schedule a donation appointment for the Battle of the Badges, visit RedCrossBlood.org and, in the Make Your Appointment box, enter code Battle2022. Donations can also be scheduled using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a special thank you, anyone who makes a donation during the Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag while supplies last.
According to a media release from the American Red Cross, blood donations decline in late spring and early summer but the need for blood and platelet transfusions never subsides. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by donors.
People of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to give blood as soon as possible, either at the Battle of the Badges blood drive or at the Red Cross's Winchester Blood Donation Center at 561 Fortress Drive.
According to the Red Cross, each of its blood drives and donation centers follow the highest standards for safety and infection control, and additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to ensure the health of everyone in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment in advance and wear a face covering or mask while giving blood.
For more information on donating blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.