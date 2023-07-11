WINCHESTER — Frederick County deputies and firefighters will be giving blood Friday to determine which public safety officers are the best.
The occasion is the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive, an ongoing competition between the county's Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue Department.
This will be the third time the two departments have gone head to head to help people who need blood for surgeries, medical treatments or transfusions. The first two battles were won by the Sheriff's Office.
If you want to help deputies keep the crown, or if you think it's time the title was held by firefighters, all you have to do is visit redcrossblood.org. In the "Find a Blood Drive" box at the top of the page, enter code Battle2023 and you'll be directed to an online scheduling tool where you can select a time to make either a standard donation of whole blood or a Power Red donation.
Donations also can be scheduled using the American Red Cross Blood Donor app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All donors on Friday will be asked to vote for either the Sheriff's Office or Fire and Rescue Department, and the agency with the most votes at the end of the day will claim the coveted Battle of the Badges trophy for the year.
People of all blood types can donate whole blood, but you must have type A Negative, B Negative or O blood in order to make a Power Red donation. The Power Red process involves collecting red cells from a donor while returning most of his or her plasma and platelets.
It takes about an hour to donate blood, which includes a brief recovery period where participants are treated to free juice, cookies and other treats to help restore their glucose levels.
According to the American Red Cross, blood donations decline in late spring and early summer but the need for blood and platelet transfusions never subsides. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by donors.
