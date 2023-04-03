NW Works is serving up a chance to spend a Saturday tasting some of the valley's finest cocktails while raising money for a great cause. The second annual Battle of the Bartenders event is set for 5 p.m. April 15 at Trumpet Vine Farm in Stephens City.
The event, which benefits the Winchester-area nonprofit that supports disabled adults, will feature signature cocktail tastings from six competing bartenders representing a variety of restaurants, wineries, and small businesses in the northern Shenandoah Valley, said Carly Stoliker, director of development for NW Works.
“Each bartender will serve up tastings for 200 event attendees while educating about their home-made mixers, exotic garnishes, and incredible flavor profiles. After experiencing all six tastings, each guest can redeem a drink ticket for a full size of their favorite cocktail,” said Stoliker, explaining that the bartender with the most full-size drink tickets redeemed at the end of the night will be crowned the Best Bartender in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for 2023, receiving a cocktail trophy and bragging rights for their business.
Participating bartenders are Jennifer Schaefer of Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane; Nat Srisiriwongchai and Soi Romjit Chairaksa of Asian Station Luray Depot in Luray; Stephen Philips of The Monument in Winchester; Shenan Hahn of the Pancake Underground in Strasburg; Melyssa Robinson of Mixing with Mel Mobile Bartending Service in Winchester, and Cami Buracker of Vault & Cellar in Middletown.
“Feedback from the bartenders [last year] was phenomenal and they felt they garnished strong publicity for themselves, their craft, and their businesses,” Stoliker said.
The event will also feature live music by Bryan Stutzman, a photobooth, raffle, dinner catered by DAH Cuisines, and several dessert options.
“The idea for a Battle of the Bartenders … took root in late 2021 during discussions among the NW Works team about inventing creative fundraisers for the organization,” Stoliker said, noting that the spring fundraiser is a nice complement to the nonprofit’s signature fundraising event, Farm to Table, which is held in the fall. “The team felt a spring fundraiser would keep the organization at the forefront of the minds of residents of the valley while offering a new and exciting event.”
Both events raise funds for programs and services at NW Works, which supports almost 200 disabled adults in finding and maintaining meaningful employment in the community each year, she said.
“Attendees get to enjoy a fun event, while supporting a cause that impacts the greater community in a positive way,” said Stoliker, noting that the event sold out quickly in its inaugural year and has been moved to a larger venue this year to accommodate more people.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/yvj8bns9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.