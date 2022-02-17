STEPHENS CITY — For a lot of 126-pound wrestlers in the state of Virginia, a match against Skyline junior Phoenix Alyea is probably the equivalent of a trip to the dentist — you know it has to be done, but the prospect of facing the Class 3 2021 state silver medalist and 2020 bronze medalist isn’t an enjoyable one.
When Sherando traveled to Skyline for a quad competition on Jan. 26, it wasn’t going to be a matchup that Warriors 120-pounder Anthony Lucchiani would have to concern himself with if Sherando played things safe.
But Warriors coach Brian Kibler felt Sherando’s best chance of maximizing points against the Class 3 powerhouse Hawks would be to bump his talented freshman up a weight class and put him against Alyea.
Lucchiani didn’t get the result he desired, as Alyea prevailed 13-5 and Skyline won 46-21. But Lucchiani got the opportunity he desired.
“I wanted a better match,” Lucchiani said. “I lost, but it was a great match for me, a great learning experience.”
Lucchiani never wants to lose, but he’s not afraid to put himself in positions to do that. And while Lucchiani might not be able to claim top wrestling honors in his family this year — Alyea is his cousin — Lucchiani’s quest to seek out and wrestle the best competition possible throughout his career might just lead to him winding up as a Class 4 state champion by the time this week is finished.
After dominating in winning the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C tournaments (three pins, one technical fall, and a 15-3 major decision in five matches), Lucchiani will be one of the main contenders to win a state title at the Virginia School High School League Class 4 tournament that takes place Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Lucchiani sports a 40-6 record and has 21 pins to tie for the team lead on Sherando, which claimed its first region title since 2014 last week. His six defeats have come to wrestlers who each figure to be in the hunt for state championships in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia this year, but none of those defeats have come against a wrestler in Virginia’s Class 4.
Two of Lucchiani’s losses came at the Beast of the East at the University of Delaware while most of his Sherando teammates were competing at the Walters/Copp Tournament at James Wood. Lucchiani was put in that tournament because of his skills, but also because Kibler knew he was up for the challenge.
“He’s a goer,” Kibler said. “He likes to do drills and he likes to go in there and work hard every day. That kind of transfers itself on the mat. You want to have a gamer, you want to have a competitor out there. He knows how to compete.”
Lucchiani has been studying wrestling for practically his entire life. He began wrestling at age 4 after watching his cousins wrestle in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. One of them, Zach Davis, was a three-time state placewinner for Berkeley Springs High School and graduated in 2018.
“I enjoy the grind it takes to get to a certain point,” said Lucchiani when asked what he likes about wrestling. “It’s very, very difficult. I enjoy what comes out of it training-wise, mentally-wise. It just gets you tough in every aspect of your life.”
Lucchiani started his wrestling career with the Willie Walters Wrestling Club, then went on to the Front Royal Raptors in third grade.
The past few years though, he’s been a free agent, offering his services to club teams that need someone to fill a hole in their lineup for duals tournaments. He’s traveled all over to do so, to nearby states like talent-rich Pennsylvania and to faraway places like Oklahoma, Florida and Wisconsin. Lucchiani’s family had to contact teams at first, but now teams are seeking him out because of how well he’s performing.
Lucchiani doesn’t always get his arm raised when he travels, but that’s OK.
“It’s very, very humbling,” Lucchiani said. “You go out there and expect to win all your matches, and you get beat by some really good kid. If I’ve learned one thing, it’s just that you have to work harder.”
Those experiences have paid off in Virginia Freestyle and Greco-Roman state titles and All-American honors at the NHSCA Middle School Nationals (fifth place) in 2019.
Lucchiani had a setback last spring when he tore a ligament and suffered a dislocation in one of his elbows in a competition at Penn State just before the Freestyle and Greco-Roman state competition. He wound up missing almost three months in part because he tried to come back too early.
“When I’m not training, I don’t know what to do,” Lucchiani said. “I love it.”
Kibler figured that Lucchiani would fit right into Sherando when he joined the team because of his work ethic and attitude, and his skill set has helped him thrive.
“When I wrestle him, he’s got fantastic hips, and a fantastic feel for things,” said Kibler, a former James Madison University wrestler. “He feels things other people can’t so therefore he can do things maybe other people can’t do. Sometimes, that’s the difference between good and great.”
Lucchiani said his goal when he takes the mat is to be relentless.
“I have a pretty decent pace,” Lucchiani said. “I like going out there and ending matches quickly. And if I can’t do that, I like being all over the guy. I like being aggressive, mentally tough. I want to do just enough to make him want to quit. I want to beat him badly.”
That approach has worked out pretty well.
Lucchiani had an undefeated record until he reached the Beast of the East, where he had an impressive 3-2 record. His losses came to Gabe Giampietro, the No. 2 seed and eventual runner-up, in the round of 16; and Brycen Arbogast in the fifth round of consolations. Giampietro is a three-time Delaware state champ who will wrestle for Drexel, and Arbogast — who attends the private Benedictine College Prep school in Richmond — earned NHSCA freshman All-America honors last year.
Less than two weeks later, Lucchiani had Sherando’s highest finish at the Trojan Wars in Chambersburg, Pa., taking fourth. His two losses were to wrestlers who placed in the top four in Pennsylvania state wrestling competition last year, including a defeat against eventual champ Mason Leiphart, a senior who beat Giampietro in the final.
Lucchiani was grateful for those experiences as well.
“There’s always going to be another level,” Lucchiani said. “No matter how hard you work, there’s always going to be someone better than you, someone who tries to train harder than you. That’s what pushes me so hard, because I want to be that person that people are like, ‘He’s training harder than me, he’s better than me.’
“When I went to [Beast] and wrestled the second seed, I gave it my all and I took him down [and had a reversal]. When you wrestle someone like that, it only pushes you harder.”
Lucchiani has only lost once to a wrestler who’s the same age as him — West Virginia’s top-ranked 120-pounder, Spring Mills freshman Landon Herndon. In order to win a state title this weekend, Lucchiani will likely have to go through some veterans. Region 4A champ and Great Bridge senior Max Martin, for example, won a 106-pound state title as a sophomore but like Sherando, Great Bridge did not compete in the VHSL postseason last year. Martin is not in Lucchiani’s half of the bracket. Region 4B champ and sophomore Elijah Smoot (third at 113 last year) of Eastern View is on Lucchiani’s half of the bracket.
Lucchiani hasn’t faced any of the other three regional champions before or many of the other wrestlers in the 16-person bracket, but that’s OK. Given what he’s faced before, Lucchiani will be ready to embrace any challenge.
“I want to be a state champion all four years,” Lucchiani said. “If I can continue how I’m working right now, it’s a very real possibility that can happen.”
And when he’s not wrestling, Lucchiani will be cheering on his teammates like he always does.
“We’re all in it together,” Lucchiani said. “One person does something wrong, everyone goes to pay for it. One person does something right, everyone congratulates them. It’s not even a team. We’re a family.
“We’re all grateful for each other, we all push each other, we’re all equal in that room. We all train hard, and that’s why we respect each other so much.”
Sherando will try to become the third straight Class 4 Northwestern District team to win a state title. The Warriors will take nine wrestlers to Virginia Beach, but four other schools are taking nine, Salem is bringing 11, and Great Bridge is taking its entire 14-person team. Great Bridge was the state runner-up in 2020 and the state champ in 2019.
“We’re just going to go out there and let it fly and see what happens,” Kibler said. “[With Lucchiani], he’s got as good of a chance to compete as anyone else. He know he’s going to have to wrestle well. He’s wrestled against pretty good competition for years, and he knows what he’s getting into any time he toes the line.”
