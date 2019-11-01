WINCHESTER — Runners have until noon today to register online at fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/battlefieldhalf for the sixth annual Battlefield Half Marathon, which will be held Saturday.
Those who miss the online deadline can register from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Pro Physical Therapy, 3127 Valley Ave.
Registration fees are $85 per person for the half marathon, $115 per team for the 10K relay and $115 per team for the 5K relay.
The 13.1-mile race begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Pritchard House at Kernstown Battlefield, located off Valley Avenue. Most of the course will follow Middle Road and country roads in Frederick County. The race will end at the battlefield. In past years, the finish line was at Creekside Station shopping center.
The event is expected to wrap up about 11:30 a.m.
Runners taking part in the two-person 10K relay or the four-person 5K relay should meet at the battlefield no later than 7 a.m. for drop off at their split location. Buses will leave at 7:30 a.m. Start time for the relays, which will utilize the same course at the half marathon, is 8 a.m.
Saratoga Drive in Winchester and Middle, Germany, Springdale, Shady Elm and Apple Valley roads will either be closed or partially closed to vehicles during the race.
The male and female winners of the half marathon will each receive a $1,000 prize. Second place gets $750 and third place $500.
Organized by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department, the Battlefield Half Marathon is a fundraiser for the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter. WATTS is a nonprofit organization that provides overnight, cold-weather shelter for local homeless people. Last year, WATTS received a $7,269 donation from the half marathon.
