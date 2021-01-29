Just about any event with the word “marathon” in it was scrapped in 2020 after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March, so it’s understandable that Frederick County Parks & Recreation is eagerly planning for its 2021 half marathon event that is more than nine months away.
Earlier this month, Frederick Parks & Rec opened registration for the Battlefield Half Marathon & Relays, which will take place at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6. The 13.1-mile race — which starts and finishes at Kernstown Battlefield and goes through Middle Road and country roads throughout Frederick County — had been held every year since 2014 until last year’s race was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The race drew 3,300 runners through its first six years (an average of 550 per year) and has raised more than $50,000 for the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS).
“We’ve had tremendous support from the local running community, and we pull a lot of people from outside the area as well, “ said Parks & Rec superintendent of recreation Chris Konyar.
The earlier people register, the less they’ll have to pay to compete in the race. Those who register by midnight on Sunday have to pay $45. The price rises to $55 from Monday to May 31, $65 from June 1 to Aug. 31, $80 from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, and $85 from Nov. 2-6. You must be between the ages of 15 and 99 on race day to enter.
Because of COVID-19 regulations, Parks & Rec’s annual Thanksgiving 5K race had to be run in waves of 25 over two days, because the maximum number of people that could run in one day was 250. Only 312 people finished over two days, less than half of the previous year’s one-day total.
By November, the hope is that those types of restrictions will no longer be in place.
“We’re hoping that as the vaccination process continues and as we start moving out of the pandemic hopefully sooner rather than later, these restrictions will change,” Konyar said. “And by the time we get to November here in 2021, we won’t have to make as many accommodations. Looking at it, right now we’re about halfway from when COVID started to when this race is going to happen. Hopefully, things will improve and we can run a normal race.”
Konyar said no matter what, Parks & Rec is committed to holding the Battlefield Half Marathon. If it has to make adjustments, it will do so.
The Battlefield Half Marathon — which offers prize money — provides entrants a chance to share a course with elite runners from around the country, and the world. Fifteen to 20 states are usually represented in the race.
In 2019, Kenyan runner Julius Kogo won the race at the age of 32 in a time of one hour, five minutes and 35 seconds, an average pace of five minutes per mile. He won by four seconds. The top female was 23-year-old Feyne Gudeto Gemeda, who ran a 5:48-mile pace to win by five seconds in 1:15:58.
“This race does pull in the elite runner,” Konyar said. “We’ve had tremendous support over the course of the first six races. We pull in these elite running circuits that come in from Michigan, North Carolina, D.C., New Jersey, and winning times have been pretty ridiculous for a local race.”
People can still participate without running the entire 13.1 miles, though. There’s also two- and four-person relay options, where each person runs approximately 10,000 meters of the race in a two-person relay and 5,000 meters in a four-person relay. The relay teams can be all-male, all-female, or combinations of males and females.
“We understand there’s a lot of people that can’t do the full 13.1 because of the distance, or are choosing not to, or their training regimen doesn’t allow them to do that,” Konyar said.
Prize money is as follows for individuals — first place: $750 male and female; second place: $500 male and female; third place: $250 male and female; Masters (40-and-over): $200 male and female; first place Frederick County/Winchester resident: $250 male and female. For relays, the first place male, female and co-ed teams will each receive $400 in both the 5K and 10K options, and plaques are given to the second- and third-place finishers in those groups.
There will be awards for the top three males and females in each five-year age group. Age 15-19 is the youngest, and runners are grouped by five years until they get to 65-and-over.
For more information and registration information, go to fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/battlefieldhalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.