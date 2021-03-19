WINCHESTER — Kernstown Battlefield will have two special events next week as it prepares to officially reopen for the 2021 tourist season.
The battlefield at 610 Battle Park Drive in southern Winchester will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to mark the 159th anniversary of the First Battle of Kernstown.
On March 23, 1862, nearly one year after the start of the American Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson attacked Union forces under the command of Maj. Gen. Nathaniel P. Banks. Jackson had been told to expect a small detachment of Union soldiers led by Col. Nathan Kimball, but was surprised to discover the so-called detachment was actually a full infantry division that outnumbered his forces 2-to-1. Jackson lost the battle but scored a technical victory for the South by blocking the Union from reinforcing its troops for a planned assault on the Confederacy’s capitol city, Richmond. A total of 198 people — 118 Union soldiers and 80 Confederates — died that day.
A second special event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday (March 27) when Gary Ecelbarger, who authored an account of the First Battle of Kernstown called “We’re In for It!”, will lead a daylong walking tour of the battlefield. According to the Kernstown Battlefield Association, Ecelbarger has offered the battlefield tour each year since 2002.
Tours are free but pre-registration is requested by completing a signup form at kernstownbattle.org. Participants will depart from the battlefield’s visitor center and are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes. An umbrella is also advised in the event of inclement weather. Donations would be appreciated.
Kernstown Battlefield will fully reopen for the 2021 season on April 10 with tours of the battlefield, the Pritchard House and the battle’s field hospital. The opening coincides with this year’s Park Day sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust, so visitors will most likely encounter volunteers who are donating their time to improve the historic property.
To learn more about volunteering at Kernstown Battlefield for Park Day, email kba@kernstownbattle.org. For additional information about the battlefield, visit kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.