NEW MARKET — Park ranger Wade Custer is in his element.
It’s a hot, summer Thursday afternoon. Wade, 21, of Mount Jackson, is working outside the New Market Battlefield Military Museum.
By memory, he recalls the Battle of New Market, fought on May 15, 1864, to a group of teachers from Shenandoah County Public Schools touring the battlefield.
“He’s very smart in history,” says his assistant, Sierra Seager.
He maneuvers his wheelchair around the front porch of the museum, giving those listening to his talk a better understanding of where certain events took place.
Custer has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. When he was in elementary school, he says, he was able to walk, but he is now only able to move his head and hands.
“A lot of people think someone with disabilities would be unhappy, but for me, it’s just normal,” he says. “So, a lot of people are surprised that I’m happy. I make the best with what I have in life.”
While Custer talks, his parents, Jennifer and Bucky, beam with pride.
“We’re very proud of him for wanting to work,” Bucky says, noting that due to Wade’s muscular dystrophy, he is completely dependent.
“What am I going to do, sit and watch TV all day?” Wade replies.
A graduate of then-Stonewall Jackson High School, Wade Custer is entering his third year working for the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, where he gives tours and talks all over the Shenandoah Valley.
“I’ve always been interested in history, especially Civil War history,” he says.
On Tuesdays, Custer gives a talk about the history of the old Frederick County Courthouse, now home to the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in Winchester. That’s where, in 1758, George Washington started his political career, Custer says.
Washington was first elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses in 1758 as a representative of Frederick County.
“That’s something I never would have known,” Custer says.
On Thursdays, Custer is in New Market, talking about the battle. On the second Saturday of each month, he gives a walking tour of New Market, and he hosts a street tour in Winchester on the fourth Saturday of each month.
The winter months are spent researching information to include in future tours and talks. Every once in a while, he revises his presentations to include new information, he says.
There’s many misconceptions about being a tour guide with muscular dystrophy — one visitor asked Custer if he was able to talk, he says — but for him, being a park ranger is a “perfect job.”
Through a camp, Custer has found a community of others who also have muscular dystrophy. They’ve talked about the process to find jobs, he says.
One of the most rewarding things of researching history is the personal stories of the people who lived during the Civil War era, he says.
“They weren’t any different than us,” he says. “It’s an opportunity to get in the person’s shoes.”
The job is both a rewarding and learning experience, Custer says.
“I’ve learned a lot of stuff about New Market I didn’t even know,” he says. “We kind of take it for granted, because we’ve lived here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.