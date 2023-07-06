WINCHESTER — The 159th anniversary of the Second Battle of Kernstown will be commemorated later this month at the site of the clash that claimed nearly 2,000 casualties.
A walking and driving tour of the Kernstown Battlefield, 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22. The free excursion will be led by Civil War author Scott Patchan, known for his books "Shenandoah Summer" and "Last Battle of Winchester."
According to a press release from the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association, the Second Battle of Kernstown was one of the most lopsided defeats suffered by the Union Army in the Shenandoah Valley during the entire Civil War, and was the Confederate Army's final victory in the valley.
In mid-July 1864, Union commanders believed Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal Early had left the Winchester area to assist Gen. Robert E. Lee's forces during the ongoing Union siege of Petersburg. Thinking the Shenandoah Valley would remain relatively calm, just three Union divisions under the command of Brig. Gen. George Crook — about 10,000 soldiers — were left to defend the Winchester area, while the rest of the Union VI and XIX Corps under the command of Gen. Horatio G. Wright headed south to support Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's efforts at Petersburg.
But the Union commanders were wrong. Early had only retreated a short distance away to the Strasburg area.
Crook learned of the Union's lax defense of Winchester on July 23, 1864, after interrogating Confederate prisoners who were captured that day during a brief skirmish in Kernstown. The following morning, Early's 13,000 soldiers marched north from the Strasburg area to confront Crook's diminished Union forces.
The ensuing Second Battle of Kernstown on July 24, 1864, would later be described by Confederate Sgt. John Worsham of Virginia as the "most easily won victory" of the war.
Crook's men established a defensive position on Pritchard's Hill in Kernstown but only lasted an hour before fleeing north through Winchester. An estimated 1,200 Union soldiers were wounded, captured or killed that day, which was twice as many as the 600 lost by the Confederates.
With the Union soldiers no longer standing in his way, Early continued to push north. The Confederate commander defeated Union garrisons that had been protecting the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad near Cumberland, Maryland, and burned buildings in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
After the July 30, 1864, burning of Chambersburg, Grant sent the VI and XIX Corps back to the Shenandoah Valley and put Maj. Gen. Philip Sheridan in charge. In short order, Sheridan drove the Confederates completely out of the Shenandoah Valley in the months leading to Lee's surrender on May 26, 1865.
The 159th anniversary tour of Kernstown Battlefield will cover much of the ground where the Second Battle of Kernstown was fought, allowing participants to walk in the footsteps of participating soldiers that included former U.S. Vice President John C. Breckinridge and future U.S. Presidents Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley.
The tour will start at 10 a.m. in the battlefield's Artillery Building, where Scott will provide an overview of the 1864 Shenandoah Valley Campaign and how Crook's misreading of the situation brought about the Union defeat.
The tour will also include a visit to the Kernstown Battlefield Association's recently acquired Sandy Ridge property in Frederick County, as well as a stop at the site of a Confederate flanking attack southeast of the battlefield, before ending where it began at 610 Battle Park Drive.
While there are no fees for the tour or admission to the battlefield, donations to the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association will be accepted.
To learn more or register for the tour, visit kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835 and leave a message.
