CLEAR BROOK — Branson Strawderman's strategy while participating in the first Victory Industrial Construction LLC Amateur BBQ Competition on Saturday was simple — "for the food not to suck."
Ten teams participated in the BBQ contest held at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's new BBQ & Brews event presented by T-Mobile. The daylong event was held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds located in Clear Brook at 250 Fairground Road.
Strawderman, of Frederick County, added that participating in this year's first local BBQ contest is just all in good fun, and he's looking forward to participating for years to come. He cooked some of his meats out of a smoker that was formerly a cement mixer.
Strawderman and his team cooked ribs, chicken thighs, pork butt and chicken breasts.
A small panel of judges tasted the food and decided on first and second place winners in the categories of chicken, pork and beef. Food samples were not available to the public.
The first place winner earned a 65 quart Yeti cooler and 2 inch thick maple wood cutting board by Schaefer Woodworks. The second place winner earned a backpack Yeti cooler and the same cutting board. All participants received a growler with the BBQ & Brews event label.
Some contestants set up their equipment Friday night and camped overnight while they began cooking their meats. That included BBQ cooking contestants Marty Olcott and Jackie Olcott, of Winchester, and Dave Welch, of Brunswick, Maryland. Together, the team cooked brisket, ribs and chicken thighs.
Welch and Marty Olcott said they hope to open their own BBQ restaurant one day, and the contest is a good way to gauge if they're on the right path.
Jackie Olcott added that all contestants were very friendly.
"It hasn't felt cut throat," she said. "Everybody's been friendly and going to everybody's tents and talking."
The event also featured a cornhole tournament and had several BBQ food trucks for attendees to enjoy as they sampled craft beers, ciders, wines and bourbon. Winners of the cornhole tournament won Yeti coolers and personalized cornhole boards.
The secret to winning cornhole for Paul Anderson, of New Jersey, is to "drink as many beers while you play." He added that the game is 50% skill and 50% luck.
The event relied a lot on volunteers to hand out tickets and serve drinks. One of those volunteers, Melissa Seymore, served beers from the Winchester Brew Works tent. She added that it's nice to help local brewery owners relax and enjoy the event while she helps serve their product.
Brad Veach, the executive director of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, said the ticketing system went down on Saturday, but luckily his team had a backup option. Because of that, though, Veach could not estimate how many tickets were sold.
Overall, Veach considered the inaugural event a success, and plans to run similar events in the future. He added that it was a collective effort with two other nonprofits — the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and Concern Hotline — to share the festival grounds over several days for the Core of the Community Festival.
The Valor Awards were held Thursday at the fairgrounds and honored Winchester Police sergeants with the Gold Award of Valor after they defused a possibly deadly situation when multiple officers were under gun fire on Nov. 11, 2020.
Concern Hotline's 22nd annual Fish Fry took place Friday at the fairgrounds and about 600 people picked up a meal via a drive-thru. Another 800 people showed up to enjoy fried catfish, said Rusty Holland, Concern Hotline's executive director.
Concern Hotline is a crisis and suicide prevention organization serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The Fish Fry is its biggest fundraiser of the year.
Concern Hotline has experienced an increase in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, 3,250 calls were made to Concern Hotline, up 24% from 2019. Holland previously said many callers are dealing with depression, anxiety, isolation and suicidal thoughts.
Previous Fish Fry events have recently been held at Grove's Harley-Davidson in Frederick County. This year was the first time it was held at the fairgrounds in partnership with two other non-profits.
"All things considered, I'm happy with the turnout," Holland said. "We felt that the fairgrounds last night was a great change for us and we hope to get bigger and better there."
All three events were great. Looking forward to seeing them grow every year. Well done!
