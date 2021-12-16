WINCHESTER — If you've made a shopping list for Santa Claus, you might want to check it twice.
The annual Be a Santa to a Senior program, in which community members buys presents for seniors in need, is short about 30 gifts in Winchester that someone said they would purchase but have yet to fulfill.
Those with gifts that haven't dropped them off yet can take them to the Home Instead Senior Care office at 1400 Amherst St. before noon Friday.
If anyone else wants to donate gifts, the requested items are grocery cards, pajamas or slippers (men and women), and cleaning supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.