HARRISONBURG — Bailey Beard’s runner-up finish in the girls’ 200 meters highlighted a day in which several Clarke County High School track & field team members earned All-State status at the Class 2 championships, which concluded Saturday at Harrisonburg High School.
Beard helped the Eagles place ninth in the girls’ field with 31.75 points. Fellow Bull Run District member Strasburg won with 68.
In the boys’ competition, Clarke County was 29th with six points. Glenvar won with 62.
Beard, a senior, covered the 200 in 25.76 seconds, finishing second only to Bruton’s Alicia Kissoon, who won in 25.19.
“Bailey just did her thing in the 200,” Clarke County coach Andre Kiddrick said. “Bailey is one of the hardest working kids we’ve got. She's a leader by example. She works her butt off. And one of the things that I like about what she did there is the race was tight, but she finished the race. ...She got second because she didn't slow down. She didn't gear down. She ran through the line. So, she did a great job.”
Sophomore Teya Starley turned in a pair of Top 4 individual performances. Starley was fourth in both the 800 (2:28.28) and the 1,600 (5:23.70).
“In the mile she probably went out too fast trying to keep up with the girl from Poquoson [winner Elizabeth Trant], but still she finished," Kidrick said. "She came back strong in the 800, finished strong."
The Eagles also got a pair of All-State performances (Top 8) in the high jump. Freshman Emmalene Morris was among a pack of five jumpers who cleared 4 feet, 10 inches, but was fifth based on fewer misses. Senior Leah Kreeb was in a four-way tie for seventh at 4-8. Bruton’s Lauren Curry was the lone competitor to clear 5-0.
Kidrick, who said he had to talk Morris into coming out for track, was enthused with her performance. “She's ready to go,” he said. “She's got some dog in her but she's still a puppy. We're trying to get her right, because she's going to be pretty big for us for the next three years.”
Senior Kaylah Danjczek just missed the Top 8 in both hurdles events. She was ninth in the 300 hurdles (51.79) and 10th in the 100 hurdles (17.54).
The Eagles had a pair of Top 5 relay finishes. The 4x400 team of Reagan Myer, Beard, Morris and Starley placed fourth in 11:18.34 and the 4x100 team of Myer, Morris, Selene Good and Beard took fifth in 51.91. The Eagles’ 4x800 team of Abigail Cochran, Elena Stroot, Mia Wolf and Saniyah Caldwell placed ninth (11:18.34).
Spencer Blick’s fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles highlighted the boys’ finish. The senior ran 42.28. He was also 14th in the 110 hurdles (16.95).
Blick was also fifth in the 300 hurdles last season. “Spencer Blick stepped up in the hurdles,” Kidrick said. “He didn't have quite the year that he finished with last year. He didn't have quite that year this year. We were hoping he would, but as the year went on, he improved.”
Sophomore Jackson Ellis, a starter on the school’s soccer team, took eighth in the 800 (2:04.73). He also anchored the 4x800 relay team, joining Jacob Kitner, Matthew Stroot and Aidan Kreeb to place eighth in 8:49.92.
Stroot was also 17th in the 3,200 (11:20.93). The 4x100 relay team of Blick, Carson Chinn, Logan LaMaster and Wyatt Palmer was also 17th (45.13).
"It was just an exciting day,” Kidrick concluded. “For the boys when we did the virtual meet, the boys were not projected to score a point. And they stepped up and they fought, which is what I like. The girls, I think they're finishing about where we expected. Not quite the middle of the pack, but up there. Not bad for not having people in multiple events.
"I'm very proud of our team. I like the way that they work and they did a good job."
