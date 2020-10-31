BERRYVILLE — Residents of the Bear's Den Rural Historic District are seeking Clarke County's help to protect the district's many stone walls and the ambiance they provide.
Scott and Lisa Seeberger want the county to enact regulations for the district similar to ones already established in other historical areas, such as Millwood and White Post.
Confederate forces under Col. John S. Mosby's leadership operated from the district, which spans the ridge along parts of Blue Ridge Mountain and Raven Rocks roads (Route 601) near the Loudoun County line. History indicates Mosby likely used the Bear's Den overlook as an observation post.
The district, listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, is known for its stone walls and farmhouses. Many structures there were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Scott Seeberger, who lives on Blue Ridge Mountain Road with his wife, said the stone wall on his property dates to 1898.
He was angered when his neighbor installed a wooden privacy fence seven feet high near the wall. He said the fence degrades the wall's historical character and obstructs the scenic view.
Seeberger, a pilot for United Airlines, and his wife moved to the district from Fauquier County five years ago largely because they thought the walls were beautiful.
"We were shock and dismayed," he said, to find out the county has no protections for the walls.
So the Seebergers presented a proposal during a recent meeting of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. The proposal is based on rules that localities in New England have enacted to protect similar walls in historic districts there.
The proposal defines a "historic stone wall" as a vertical structure of aligned natural stone built by 1955, used to designate property boundaries, separate agricultural activities within a farmstead or enclose a land area adjacent to a structure.
Seeberger said the proposed rules would be much like an overlay district for Bear's Den. Among them:
• Altering, relocating or demolishing a wall would require written approval by the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission and the Clarke County Planning Commission. Requests for permission would have to specify reasons, as well as plans for the project and/or the wall's reconstruction.
• Replacing or repairing a wall would require the use of the same materials and construction method, preferably including as many of the original stones as possible.
• Walls in disrepair could not be removed from their present locations, and they would have to be repaired or left as is.
• No tree could be planted within 10 feet of a wall to prevent its root structures from damaging the structure.
• Any fence installed near a wall would need to have an open design and be no higher than the wall itself. A fence designed to contain animals could be no higher than 4½ feet.
Anyone convicted of not abiding by the rules would have to pay a $100 fine for each day the violation exists, the proposal shows.
Seeberger said the proposed rules are intended to balance residents' property rights and the need to protect and preserve the stone walls.
The Seebergers already have collected 135 signatures on a petition encouraging the county to adopt the rules. Conservation groups such as the Friends of the Blue Ridge Mountains have expressed support for their efforts.
"The board appreciates your efforts," supervisors Chairman David Weiss told them following their presentation.
However, there was no discussion, and county officials have not indicated whether they will consider adopting the rules.
The proposal also was forwarded to the Clarke County Planning Commission, which advises the supervisors on land-use issues, said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham. But it is not on the agenda for discussion at either of the commission's meetings next week.
"I haven't received direction one way or another," from either the supervisors or the planning commission, as to whether they want to consider it, Stidham said.
Weiss could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Seeberger said he and his wife also are seeking Loudoun County's help in protecting walls within its jurisdiction.
