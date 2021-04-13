BERRYVILLE — Historic stone walls in the Bear's Den Rural Historic District won't be afforded special protection anytime soon.
Enacting a historic zoning overlay district — as one couple requested — would take too much time and effort, as well as money that isn't available, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors determined Monday morning.
Scott and Lisa Seeberger, who live along the county's portion of Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Route 601), told the board last summer they moved to the historic district from Fauquier County largely because they thought the walls were beautiful.
The district, listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, is known for its stone walls and farmhouses. Many structures there were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Scott Seeberger said they were "shocked and dismayed" to learn the county has no protections for the walls. So the couple presented the supervisors a list of proposed rules to consider. The proposal was based on rules that New England communities with stone walls have to protect the masonry.
Among the proposed rules: Altering, relocating or tearing down a wall would require written approval by both the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission and the Clarke County Planning Commission. Replacing or repairing a wall would necessitate using the same materials and construction method, preferably including as many original stones as possible. And, walls in disrepair couldn't be removed from their current locations — they would have to be repaired or left as is.
In a memorandum to the supervisors, County Administrator Chris Boies stated that "the establishment of a historic zoning overlay district would involve a significant amount of staff time as well as involvement from" the commissions.
The county's 2013 Comprehensive Plan and 2018 Historic Resources Plan, Boies wrote, include policies that would allow new overlay districts to be established. Yet there are no policies that specifically recommend creating one for Bear’s Den. Also, recommendations in the 2005 Mountain Land Plan don't address the creation of any new overlay districts in areas east of the Shenandoah River.
Creating any new overlay district should begin by adding policies supporting the initiative to the Comprehensive Plan and other relevant plans, Boies continued.
He outlined a list of tasks that would have to be done to establish such a district and its rules. They would include:
• Identifying boundaries of the proposed district and conducting public hearings on those boundaries.
• Adding text amendments because stone walls aren't covered in existing rules for historic districts. Public hearings also would be needed for that. Boies said, too, he would recommend public information sessions be held so people could provide input into preparing the amendments.
The zoning ordinance reads that a new historic zoning overlay district can't be established if the owners of at least one-fourth of the parcels in the proposed district submit written objections to the intended boundaries.
Probably, the county would need to hire a consultant to figure out the boundaries and appropriate language for the ordinance, Boies said. Funding for that currently isn't budgeted, he mentioned.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said efforts to preserve historical structures are important.
But the county has more urgent projects than developing an overlay district for Bear's Dean, Boies said.
Last summer, the Seebergers reported having collected 135 signatures on a petition favoring the county adopting the rules they proposed. But the supervisors indicated they haven't heard directly from anyone else supporting the proposal.
"There's only been one taxpayer (couple) behind this" measure, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said, adding "I'm against it."
"I am, too," said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board's vice chairman. "It would entail an awful lot of work on the county's part and a lot of money."
Stone walls "may be falling down," McKay added, "but people aren't tearing them down" to make way for new construction.
"It doesn't make sense" to consider the proposal further, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, didn't attend the meeting. Neither did the Seebergers, who couldn't be reached for comment afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.