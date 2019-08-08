WINCHESTER — The Beatles tribute band The Return will perform at Gardens at Night at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Based in Georgia, The Return is known as one of the nation’s best Beatles cover bands. The Return has performed thousands of shows throughout the United States and internationally, including at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, England, and in Japan where they headlined the 40th anniversary celebration of the Beatles’ visit to Tokyo.
For its Gardens at Night performance, The Return will perform its “Beatlemania” show which celebrates Fab Four favorites from 1963 to 1966. The show will include two sets and costume changes. During each set the band will play Beatles’ hit singles, famous covers recorded by the Beatles, and some lesser-known Beatles songs. During the first set and while garbed in black suits similar to those worn by the Beatles on the Feb. 9, 1964, Ed Sullivan Show, The Return will play “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” and other Beatles hits. For its second set, the band will play “Help,” “Day Tripper,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Twist and Shout” and other songs while wearing tan Nehru jackets similar to those worn by John, Paul, George, and Ringo during their famous Shea Stadium concert in August of 1965.
The gates will open for seating at 5:30 p.m. and the gardens, galleries, and food trucks/drink stations will open at 6 p.m. The music will begin at 7 p.m. The concert will take place on the lawn by the MSV. All those who plan to listen to the musical performance should bring their own chairs. The concert will take place outdoors rain/shine and attendees should dress for the weather.
The ticket price, which includes the concert and admission to the MSV’s seven-acre gardens and exhibitions, is $10. Thanks to the sponsorship of Navy Federal Credit Union, admission is free to all active military personnel and their families and individual retired veterans (military id required). Admission to Gardens at Night is free to MSV Members and ages 12 and under.
Throughout the evening, attendees may explore the museum’s seven-acre gardens and its galleries. Current exhibitions include Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light and Steinlen: Cats, an exhibition of feline-themed works by Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen.
Along with live music, Gardens at Night features free family activities. From 6 to 8 p.m. children may play a variety of lawn games, including hula hoops, cornhole, and a giant Jenga set.
Those attending Gardens at Night at the MSV also may purchase food and drinks at the event. The Skrimp Shack, Crash Test Yummies, and Shaffer’s BBQ food trucks will be at Gardens at Night. Talk of the Mountain Seafood, Chick-fil-A, and My Buddy’s Nuts will also be at the event selling meals and gourmet nuts and snacks. Adult beverages available for purchase include wine from Round Hill’s Bogati Winery, beer from Winchester Brew Works and hard cider from Water Cider Works. No outside food or drinks will be permitted in the concert area.
The Gardens at Night concert series will conclude on Sept. 13 with Eagles tribute band Alter Eagles. The summer concert series is also sponsored by Shenandoah Country Q102.
The MSV is at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. The MSV complex — which includes galleries and exhibitions, the Glen Burnie House (not open during Gardens at Night), and the gardens — is open Tuesday through Sunday. Additional information is available by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 235, or referring to www.theMSV.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.