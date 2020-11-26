STEPHENS CITY — Fourteen-year old Cal Beckett of Boyce has sure come a long way in a year's time.
Though Beckett finished third overall in this year's Frederick County Parks & Recreation Thanksgiving 5K that was split into two days, no one was remotely close on Thursday to the freshman at the Wakefield School (located in The Plains).
Beckett recorded a time of 17 minutes, 58.4 seconds over 3.1 miles to dominate Thursday's race at Sherando High School and Sherando Park. It would take another 42 seconds before someone else crossed the finish line.
The only two people to beat Beckett ran on Wednesday. They were 19-year-old Alec Venable of Ashburn, a 2019 Loudoun Valley High School graduate who was all-state in Class 4 in the 3,200 meters as a senior, and James Wood cross country coach Matt Lofton, 41. Venable recorded a 17:11.4 and Lofton, who was the top Masters runner (40-and-over) finished in 17:22.5.
Beckett, who runs cross country and plays soccer, said Thursday's time was a personal record for him. It was certainly a large improvement from last year, when Beckett recorded a time of 19:40.9.
"I've been doing soccer a lot, so I knew I was in pretty decent shape," Beckett said. "I hadn't really timed myself [in a while] before today, so that's why I came up here. I wanted to see how fast I could run."
Beckett said he broke free from the competition with about a quarter of the race to go. The second-fastest male on Thursday was Kyle de Nobel, 17, of Shepherdstown, W.Va., in 18:40.6 (de Nobel was fourth overall).
Beckett said the Thanksgiving 5K is always enjoyable for him. Cal was one of five Becketts who ran on Thursday.
"I just love this event, because it's one of the few races I can run with my family," Beckett said. "And it's very low pressure, so I can push myself and try and get a PR."
Burns Beckett, 12, was sixth among males in 20:14.2. Chris Carr, 31, of Lake Frederick was fifth in 18:57.5. Josiah Dick, 15, of Winchester was seventh in 20:28.9.
Millbrook sophomore Madison Murphy won the female race, continuing her mastery of area road and cross country races over the past year and a half.
As an eighth-grader at Admiral Byrd Middle School in May of 2019, Murphy set the meet record at the Kids' Bloomin' Mile.
Last fall as a freshman at Millbrook, Murphy was the Class 4 Northwestern District cross country champion and placed fourth at the Class 4 state meet with the fastest-ever time (18:22 over 5K) for an area female runner in state competition at Great Meadow.
The 2020-21 Virginia High School League cross country season was moved to February this year, but Murphy's fall included the Frederick County Parks & Recreation club running championship and a victory in the 6K race in the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League at Kernstown Battlefield.
Murphy didn't push herself too hard on Thursday, recording a time of 19:31.9 to place fifth regardless of gender. Sherando sophomore Emma Ahrens was the No. 2 female on Thursday and third female overall, finishing almost 1:45 behind Murphy in 21:16.1. The No. 2 female, Zanny Arey, 27, of Bridgewater, ran on Wednesday and finished in 19:42.9.
"I wanted today to be more of a keep-in-shape-type day," said Murphy, who added she likely wouldn't have competed in this year's Thanksgiving 5K if the high school sports schedule was normal this year. "Keep my legs loose a little bit.
"I've only done this race once before, but I love doing local races, especially on a holiday. It's an easy way to get a run in. I love local opportunities to run just to see the people. The community is always wonderful to be around."
Other top female runners were Sherando cross country coach Megan Roberts, 32 (ran Wednesday, fourth in 21:19.8); 2020 Millbrook graduate Katie Borland, 19 (fifth, 21:51.9); Stephanie Truban, 12, of Winchester (sixth, 22:21.9); Sherando sophomore Emily Fisher (seventh, 22:27.2); and Julie Smith, 44, of Stephens City (top Masters runner, eighth, 23:20.9).
