WINCHESTER — Less than a year after taking the reins of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Division in Frederick County, Col. Christopher G. Beck is getting a promotion and moving to Texas.
Beck will wrap up his service in Winchester on June 16, then head south to assume command of the Corps of Engineers’ Southwest Division in Dallas. Concurrent with the transition, he will be promoted to brigadier general in early July.
“It’s still very surreal,” the 27-year member of the U.S. Army said on Tuesday. “A very, very small percentage of people make general officer in the Army. I’m still not sure I’m qualified to be one of them, but it’s very humbling.”
Beck assumed command of the Transatlantic Division on June 26, 2019, overseeing more than 200 engineering projects in the Middle East with a total value of nearly $6 billion. Some notable examples of work overseen by his division include building a flyover bridge in Bahrain, repairing an airport runway in Jordan, expanding the electrical grid in Afghanistan, and stabilizing what had been one of the most dangerous hydroelectric dams in the world, Mosul Dam in Iraq.
For the past few months, Beck has had to supervise most projects and employees virtually because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the majority of the Transatlantic Division’s staff to work from home. He said he was initially skeptical about switching to a telework model, but his talented staff made the transition seamlessly.
“The Army figured me out very early on,” Beck said. “They realized I had no idea what I was doing, so they surrounded me with great people. ... The amount of work the team has continued to do in a telework or virtual environment has been unbelievable.”
A total of 670 people work for the Transatlantic Division, with nearly 400 of them handling support and design duties at the office on Prince Frederick Drive near Winchester. The rest are deployed to the 14 Middle East and Central Asian nations served by the division — Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates.
At the Dallas-based Corps of Engineers’ Southwest Division, Beck will no longer have to make 13-hour overseas flights to check on his team’s projects. That’s because the division’s service area is much closer to home — Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and portions of Kansas and Missouri.
The Southwest Division performs the type of work that most Americans commonly associate with the Army Corps of Engineers — flood risk management, disaster relief, construction of military facilities and so on. It played a significant role in local recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated portions of Texas and Louisiana in August 2017.
The Army traditionally rotates its Corps of Engineers commanders every two years or so. Beck’s change of command is occurring early, though, as part of a nationwide organizational shift that is switching up leadership in seven of the nine divisions of the Corps of Engineers.
Beck will be succeeded by Brig. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, who currently heads the Corps of Engineers’ South Pacific Division in Los Angeles. Beck said Colloton is looking forward to the transfer because most of her family is already in Virginia.
“She has a general understanding of what we do [in the Transatlantic Division] and will be able to step in right away,” Beck said. “I’m excited about where this organization’s going.”
While the Army’s change of command ceremonies are usually rife with pomp and circumstance, Beck’s departure next week will be low-key affair, with very few people in attendance due to coronavirus concerns. Col. Stephen H. Bales will serve as acting commander of the division from June 17 until Colloton arrives in late July.
Beck said he’s looking forward to new challenges in Dallas, but wishes he could have stayed in Winchester for more than a year. Due to COVID-19 canceling this year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, he and his wife didn’t even get a chance to experience The Bloom.
“It’s been so much fun for the past year,” he said. “I’ve truly enjoyed my time here. I look back with nothing but fond memories.”
(2) comments
Bless wishes to you and your family as you move to the BIG D. Thank you to you and your family for your service!!
Congratulations, COL!
