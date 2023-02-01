WINCHESTER — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its store on South Pleasant Valley Road amid the retailer's ongoing financial troubles.
The closing date has not yet been determined, store employees told The Winchester Star.
Signs announcing the closing and a discount on merchandise have been posted in the store's windows.
The shutdown is part of 87 Bed Bath & Beyond store closings nationwide announced earlier this week. Some of the stores are part of subsidiaries operating under different names.
Employees said they were informed over the weekend that the Winchester store will close.
Those employees were not authorized to speak to the media. They referred the newspaper to company headquarters in New Jersey for more details.
An email from the company's public relations office on Wednesday confirmed that the Winchester location will close "in the coming months."
"We previously shared this information with our valued associates (employees)," the unsigned email stated.
"Store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months," it added.
The email didn't directly address inquiries about the exact closing date, specific factors that company executives considered in deciding to close the Winchester store and whether employees will receive help finding new employment, either inside or outside the company.
"As we work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," the email added. "We continue our analysis of our store footprint based on a variety of factors, and together with our advisors, have identified additional Bed Bath & Beyond store closures that we will implement in a timely manner."
The chain announced in August it would close about 150 stores. This week's announced closings are in addition to that.
Bed Bath & Beyond saw a 33% drop in sales during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period one year earlier, The Associated Press reported in January. That included a 32% decline in sales at stores open for at least a year — a major factor in determining a retailer's overall financial health.
The company, which has indicated it may need to file for bankruptcy protection, is planning $80 million to $100 million in expense cuts, the AP reported.
