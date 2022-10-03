WINCHESTER — For the first time in Winchester’s history, a woman will be in charge of its police department.
Amanda Behan, a Winchester native who currently serves as deputy chief with the Winchester Police Department, will become chief following a swearing-in ceremony on Oct. 21.
Behan will replace current Chief John Piper, who will be promoted to deputy city manager on the same day. In his new role, which was announced last month, Piper will oversee all of Winchester’s public safety agencies including Police, Fire and Rescue, and Social Services.
In a telephone interview late Monday afternoon, Behan said she was feeling both overwhelmed and ecstatic about becoming the city’s next police chief.
“It’s such a wonderful opportunity that I’ve been given,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s a lot to take on.”
Behan joined the Winchester Police Department as a recruit in 2001 and gradually rose through the ranks until being promoted to deputy chief in April 2021.
She said everyone in her family — including husband David and their two children, ages 17 and 13 — is thrilled about her promotion.
“They have been wildly supportive,” she said. “I got to share the news last night by FaceTime with several of my family and friends and it was an incredible experience.”
During her 21 years with the Winchester Police Department, Behan has served under four police chiefs: Gary W. Reynolds, Eric M. Varnau, Kevin Sanzenbacher and Piper. She credits much of her success to Piper, who spent 24 years with the Fairfax County Police Department before becoming Winchester’s police chief on Sept. 1, 2017.
“Chief Piper has set our department up for great success over the past five years,” Behan said. “He has turned us into an incredibly professional agency, and I have a great command staff to work alongside because of his efforts.”
City Manager Dan Hoffman, who promoted Piper and selected Behan to become police chief, said in a statement: “Amanda has been a part of the Winchester community and Police Department as a public servant, volunteer, mentor, change agent, role model and leader. Her skills and qualifications are widely known, and she has my full faith and confidence in this new role of protecting the safety and well being of our officers, staff and city.”
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, Behan has a master’s degree in executive leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg. Throughout her law enforcement career, she has been responsible for implementing officer fitness standards, expanding community outreach activities, revising departmental policies and acquiring Leo, the department’s first K-9 therapy officer.
Behan said she’s looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.
“I want to do the absolute best job that I can for our great employees and this community that I’ve called home since birth,” she said.
Behan will be formally sworn in at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 during a promotion ceremony at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
