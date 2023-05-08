WINCHESTER — Bella Astin’s last official duty as queen of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival was an appearance at the Country Music Party on Saturday night.
The next morning, she had a 6 a.m. flight back to California and her last few weeks as a high school senior before heading off to Pepperdine University in the fall.
It was not lost on Bella, or her family members who accompanied her to Winchester, that her coronation as Queen Shenandoah XCVI on Friday was the day before the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.
“I feel like King Charles and I have a connection for life,” the 17-year-old said humorously.
Despite the festival’s exhausting pace for its queen — Bella estimated she attended 10 events a day from Thursday through Saturday — she made it thanks to a good pair of sneakers and her genuine affection for the community.
“We just love this place,” she said. Her older sisters, Ali and Elizabeth, reigned as the festival’s queens in 2014 and 2018, respectively.
With the end of Bella’s reign comes the end of the Astin dynasty at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
There are no more Astin sisters to wear the crown, but Bella said, “Maybe someday we will have little girls of our own and they could come back here.”
Bella, who often travels with her father, actor Sean Astin, called people in Winchester “lovely souls. There are not many places like this in the world. Being queen was such a blessing and an honor for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.