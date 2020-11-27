WINCHESTER — Democrat Richard Bell is the newest member of City Council.
Bell, who served eight years on the Winchester School Board before terming out on June 30, was unanimously selected on Tuesday by council's current membership to fill the unexpired term of Ward 1 Republican Bill Wiley, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 3.
Bell and at least three other people who had applied for the appointment were interviewed by the full City Council during a closed-door executive session on Tuesday evening. Afterward, all eight council members, including Ward 1 Republican Les Veach, voted to name Bell to the position.
Bell challenged Veach's bid for a fourth four-year term in the Nov. 3 general election but lost 2,347 to 1,962.
"I was disappointed with the outcome," Bell admitted on Tuesday night. "But we stuck to our strategies and made some great connections in the community, so we felt good about it [the campaign]."
A second opportunity for Bell to join council came on the same night as his loss to Veach when Wiley, who was midway through his second term on City Council, defeated Democrat Irina Khanin 28,787 to 16,365 in a special election for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates.
Wiley formally resigned his council seat on Nov. 18 and at least five people — Bell, Kevin McKannan, Andy Gail, Brandon Pifer and Jorge Gonzalez — applied to become his successor. The precise number of applicants is unknown because City Council discusses all prospective board appointments in private before publicly choosing a winner.
Bell said his first few months on council will be an opportunity for him to listen and learn. After that, he wants to see if there are any administrative barriers that need to be removed between the citizens and Rouss City Hall, make sure the city's committees and commissions are working as effectively as possible, and study Winchester's zoning and development policies to make sure there are no unnecessary barriers to development and growth.
Bell was scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday by Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Will Gardner. He will serve one of the two years remaining in Wiley's term, then the final year of the term will be decided by voters in a special election on Nov. 2, 2021.
Bell, a former member of Winchester's Board of Architectural Review, said he is already planning to run for the seat next year and seek election to a full four-year term in 2022.
"I was prepared to serve a four-year gig, so obviously I'm committed to pursuing this if the community supports me in doing that," he said. "Just having come off a hard-fought campaign, I know it's in me."
Bell, a retired U.S. Navy officer who currently serves as CEO of The Adams Cos. commercial real estate firm in Winchester, served two consecutive four-year terms on the Winchester School Board, a panel that previously was comprised of members appointed by City Council. He termed out on June 30, but a voter referendum last November changed the board to one whose members are elected by city residents. That would have made it possible for Bell to enter the race for a School Board seat, but he chose instead to challenge Veach for the Ward 1 seat on City Council.
Richard Bell will make a great addition to Winchester City Council. He has already demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of its citizens, and he is a hard worker.
