WINCHESTER — Democrat Richard Bell announced on Friday that he is running for re-election as a Ward 1 representative on City Council.
This will be Bell's third political campaign in three years. In the November 2020 general election, he lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Ward 1 Councilor Les Veach, but later that month Bell was appointed by council to fill one year of Republican Bill Wiley's unexpired term after Wiley was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Bell then won a special election in November 2021 to fill the final year of Wiley's four-year term.
In the general election on Nov. 8, Bell hopes to win his first full four-year term on council.
"Since I was appointed in 2020 and elected to the council in 2021, your enthusiastic support has inspired me to work fiercely to make Winchester a great place to live for all of our citizens," Bell said Friday in a statement directed toward his Ward 1 constituents.
Bell and his wife, Sarah, moved to Winchester 25 years ago to raise their three children.
He served eight years on the Winchester School Board before terming out on June 30, 2020, and said on Friday that he believes strong public schools — those that educate children and young adults for vocational trades, technology and post-secondary education — are key to the city's future success.
Bell also said he wants to continue exploring creative ways to expand housing availability in Winchester while maintaining the quality of life that draws people from across the region. As part of that effort, Bell said he wants to lead council’s review of the city's zoning and planning framework to ensure it reflects the expectations and sensibility of the community.
Additionally, Bell said he plans to expand his efforts to increase the city's outdoor resources and interconnected pathways. Twenty years ago, he successfully led an initiative that resulted in the creation of the Green Circle Trail, a pathway that allows residents and visitors to explore the city on foot and bicycles.
Bell is expected to become the Democrats' official Ward 1 candidate for City Council on Monday night during the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee's caucus at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
He is the first announced candidate for the nine-member City Council, which has a total of four seats — one in each of Winchester's four wards — on the ballot this November. Mady Rodriguez, a Democrat who was appointed in December to complete the final year of Democrat Judy McKiernan's four-year term after the Ward 4 incumbent died unexpectedly, has said she plans to run for election but has not made a formal campaign announcement.
In addition to the council seats held by Bell and Rodriguez, the Ward 2 seat currently occupied by Democrat Evan Clark and the Ward 3 seat held by Democrat Kim Herbstritt will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
To learn more about this year's general election and how to register to vote, visit winchesterva.gov/vote. Information about Bell's campaign for re-election is available at friendsofrichardbell.com.
