The Belle Grove Plantation Escape Site has been accepted by the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
The Middletown site is one of 17 new listings from the 44th round of applications, representing sites and programs in 13 states across the U.S., a National Park Service news release explains.
“These new listings, alongside more than 700 sites, facilities, and programs already in the Network, provide insight into the diverse experiences of freedom seekers who bravely escaped slavery and allies who assisted them,” the release states.
Belle Grove’s escape site is owned and managed by Belle Grove, Inc.
Being a part of the network is meaningful, said Kristen Laise, executive director of Belle Grove Plantation.
“It’s a very esteemed group of sites that were actually part of the Underground Railroad, and of course Belle Grove is not,” she said.
However, since Belle Grove has records of slaves who escaped captivity at their site, she said they were eligible to apply for and to become part of the network. She said that Jonathan Tracey, cultural resource program manager with the National Park Service at Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, initiated the effort for them to apply to be part of the network.
“They asked us to document everything we knew about the individuals,” Laise said.
The four slaves they know of who escaped from the Hite family were mentioned in runaway slave advertisements posted in newspapers during the early 19th century, she said.
It would have been pretty unusual for slave owners to document runaway slaves among their household records, she said, but the advertisements were enough to document the escapes.
“Each Underground Railroad story documented by the Network to Freedom Program explains the harrowing risks people took to liberate themselves from an unjust system of oppression,” National Program Manager Diane Miller says in the release.
“The resilience and bravery of freedom seekers and their allies continue to inspire the Network to Freedom’s work. Alongside our members, new and old, we will continue to ensure that their stories are not lost to history.”
Throughout Belle Grove’s history, at least four individuals took steps to secure their freedom, the release states.
In 1806, an advertisement offered a $100 reward for a man named Henry, who managed to “obtain a certificate of freedom” before he escaped from Belle Grove, the release states.
The same advertisement details the escape of Daniel, a man who fled during the Easter holiday and could be noticed by “the remarkable white spot on one of his cheeks,” the release states.
“While we do not know much about Henry or Daniel, nor Belle Grove’s other freedom seekers, Primus and Jacob, their escapes from Belle Grove provide a critical example of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight,” the release states.
Being part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom allows Belle Grove to be listed in their materials and helps visitors to one site find more sites with similar history, Laise said.
It also helps Belle Grove gain eligibility for specific preservation grants and allows them to be part of the network’s passport program.
“Over the winter we’ll be getting a new stamp,” Laise said.
The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom represents more than 700 locations in 39 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.
Learn more about Belle Grove’s history in its monthly newsletter at virtual.bellegrove.org. For more information about the Network to Freedom, visit nps.gov/ugrr.
