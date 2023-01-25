MIDDLETOWN — Belle Grove Plantation will host 13 events in its 2023 “Hite of Excellence Extraordinary Series of Sumptuous Feasts.” The series includes a variety of dinners and activities. It is one of Belle Grove’s most important fundraisers and has been going on for 25 years.
Proceeds directly support the historic plantation's education, research and preservation projects.
The “Hite of Excellence” Dinner Series will begin with a Kick-Off Cocktail Party at Belle Grove Plantation on Feb. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The party is the first chance for guests to purchase tickets to the 2023 events. Some have limited attendance. The party also will feature hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a silent auction. Tickets for the Kick-Off Party are $25 per person or $40 for two people and may be purchased at www.bellegrove.org. Tickets also will be sold at the door that evening with cash and credit cards accepted.
This year’s series will have something for everyone, from learning how to identify spring birdsong, to line dancing, to a private vineyard tour. Tickets that are not sold at the Kick-Off Party will go on sale at www.bellegrove.org on Feb. 8.
“The Kick-Off Party is an evening out to plan a whole year of fun,” said Belle Grove Executive Director Kristen Laise. “It is a great way to meet new people, try new activities, and see new places.”
2023 Calendar of Sumptuous Feasts & Events
- March 8: Laughter on the 23rd Floor at the Winchester Little Theatre Inspired by Neil Simon’s experience writing for Sid Caesar’s "Your Show of Shows," this comedy will have you rolling in the aisles. Belle Grove has reserved the theater for our own exclusive performance and champagne and dessert will be served at intermission.
- April 22: Birdsong Breakfast Start Earth Day breakfasting with Dr. David E. Carr, Director of Blandy Experimental Farm who will teach us how to identify spring birdsongs on the Belle Grove grounds.
- May 6: Mount Jackson Evening by the Mediterranean Enjoy an exotic evening of delicious food from The Levant—the Middle Eastern area of the Mediterranean—at Mount Jackson’s oldest house on Main Street.
- May 20: Line Dancing Fun For a foot-stomping good time, come out to Belle Grove to learn line dancing and then show off your new skills.
- June 11: Belle Grove Paint Party Spend a Sunday afternoon on the front lawn of Belle Grove painting the view with artist Kelly Walker. It will be fun, easy, and there will be wine and cheese too!
- June 24: Rock and Roll Sock Hop Dust off your poodle skirt and step back in time with the Movin’ On Band, burgers, root beer floats, and more.
- July 15: Bluegrass in the Barn with Five of A Kind A Belle Grove summertime tradition! Tap your toes to one of our favorite local bands and enjoy the sunset view from the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center.
- September 9: Ramshead Private Vineyard Tour Take a tour of a private Valley vineyard and learn about small batch wine making then sit around the fire for a not-your-average s’mores bar and warm drinks.
- September 23: Seafood Feast at Shaffer’s BBQ On their picnic pavilion overlooking Cedar Creek Battlefield, savor the end of summer with shrimp, crabs, and great sides.
- October 14: Oktoberfest at La Grange Barn Celebrate October Bavarian style with bratwurst and sauerkraut, pretzels and mustard, beer and live music, and togetherness in the historic La Grange Barn.
- October 28: Tea at Hogwarts Afternoon Tea at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will include an array of sumptuous savories and tasty treats enjoyed by all Hogwarts students—and maybe a bit of mischief and magic in the air?
- December 3: Festive Christmas Tea at Belle Grove Plantation A holiday classic — afternoon tea in the Manor House, which will be decorated for the season.
- December 10: Cocktails at Christmas, our favorite way to end the year is with a spirited party featuring a signature cocktail and music in the Parlor!
Belle Grove Plantation is located at 336 Belle Grove Road, which is off U.S. 11 just south of Middletown. It is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for HistoricPreservation site. It is also a partner in the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historical Park. Belle Grove is currently closed for the winter and will reopen for tours on March 18.
