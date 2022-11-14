MIDDLETOWN — Get some of your holiday shopping done at Belle Grove Plantation's Kris Kringle Market this weekend.
This is the third year for the event. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission and parking are free of charge.
Over 50 artisans and area businesses will be selling items such as jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor. They will also demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making and blacksmithing.
German food, such as pretzels, bratwurst and strudel, will be available from Shaffers BBQ Food Truck. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until Dec. 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and an array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule, visit https://bellegrove.org/calendar/kris_kringle or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove.
Belle Grove Plantation is located off U.S. 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown. It has been a nonprofit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove
