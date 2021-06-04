Belle Grove Plantation resumed its daily Manor House tours on Tuesday.
Tours run every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday starting at 15 minutes past the hour.
Each tour is limited to 10 guests, and admission is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask on the property, a Belle Grove news release says.
Belle Grove is planning several programs this year, including:
GardenFest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday
Bluegrass in the Barn with Five of a Kind Bluegrass Band from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 10
The Belle Grove Wine Fest (plus!) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28
U.S. Border Collie Handlers National Sheepdog Finals from Oct. 5 to 10
A free online program at 7 p.m. June 22 will honor U.S. Navy master diver Carl Brashear, with guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear, who will discuss his father’s journey to become the first African American to graduate from the Diving & Salvage School and to become a master diver.
The major motion picture “Men of Honor” was based on Carl Brashear’s life.
Belle Grove is partnering on the program with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Registration is at bellegrove.org/calendar/brashear.
Belle Grove and the MSV are also working with the Blue Star Museum program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense, to offer currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families free admission from May 15 to Sept. 6.
Belle Grove is located at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown.
For more information, visit bellegrove.org.
