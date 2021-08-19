MIDDLETOWN — Tickets are on sale now for Belle Grove Plantation’s 10th Wine Festival (plus!), which is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28.
“After 18 months of canceled festivals, we are delighted to welcome everyone back to one of our favorite events of the year,” Belle Grove Executive Director Kristen Laise said in a news release.
Tickets may be purchased at www.bellegrove.org, at the Belle Grove Museum Shop at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, and at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. Advance tasting tickets are $25 (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $30 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted). Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers or who are under age 21.
Plus! has been added to the festival’s name because of this year’s expanded offerings. There will be tastings from area wineries, cideries, and breweries, plus a meadery and a distillery. Participants include North Mountain Vineyard & Winery (Maurertown), Hunt’s Vineyard (Stuarts Draft), Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards (Quicksburg), Narmada Winery (Amissville), Creek’s Edge Winery (Lovettsville), Winchester Ciderworks, Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Misty Mountain Meadworks (Winchester), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Front Royal Brewing Company (Vibrissa Beer), Woodstock Brewhouse, and Copper Fox Distillery (Sperryville), maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey based on the grains and techniques used at Belle Grove’s 18th century distillery.
Guests with tasting tickets will be able to sample from all beverage vendors. Some vendors will also sell their products by the glass, bottle, can or case. A tent will be provided where guests can check their bags.
Live music will take place all day. Gingerfunk Allstars, which plays a wide range of “groove music” including funk, Motown, R&B, rock and reggae, will perform from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, which plays soulful blues, rugged rock, and inspired ballads, takes the stage from 3-6 p.m. Guests may bring chairs and pop-up tents to enjoy the music on the lawn.
Joe Jablonski, The Walking Mall Poet (the typewriting street poet of Old Town Winchester), will be at the festival from noon to 5 p.m.. The Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Engine Club will have their tractors and raffle on site. Master artist Clyde Jenkins will demonstrate making traditional split oak baskets.
Thirty-minute cooking demonstrations will be held in the upper level of Belle Grove’s Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. The schedule includes Chef Blair Dolinar of Nibblins gourmet and kitchen shop at 1 p.m., Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner at 2:15 p.m. and Christa Nahhas of La Nourriture Catering at 3:30 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase from Shaffer’s Barbecue and Market (Middletown) serving its famous BBQ, SOBO Mobile (Warrenton) serving Tex Mex favorites, and VITTLES (Woodstock) serving sandwiches and desserts.
Artisan and merchandise vendors will include J&W Farms apple cider products, My Buddy’s Nuts, Jenny Lee Jewelry, Fur and Bers bath products, India Imports jewelry, Scentsy candles, White Caterpillar candles, Paparazzi jewelry, and Color Street nails. The Belle Grove Museum Shop in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center also will be open during the festival.
For safety, activities will be distanced throughout the outdoor event space and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors.
Pets, large backpacks, and outside food or drink may not be brought onto festival grounds. Belle Grove Plantation is located off Valley Pike (U.S. 11) at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown.
Sponsors for the Wine Fest include Crescent Cities Charities, iHeart Media, First Bank, Thermo Fisher, Korjus’ Country Store, and The Original Coffee Paint Company.
Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. It is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
For more information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove.
