MIDDLETOWN — Belle Grove Plantation will host its 12th annual Wine Festival on Saturday.
The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is one of Belle Grove's most important fundraisers of the year and features tastings of wine, beer and cider as well as food trucks, live music, artisan vendors and tours of the property.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale now for $30 at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $35 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted).
Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations, and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers, or who are under age 21 and includes two complementary non-alcoholic beverages. Wine Fest is a rain or shine event.
Guests with tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass and can sample from Castle Glen Winery (Doswell), Chateau O’Brien at Northpoint (Markham), Mattaponi Winery (Spotsylvania Courthouse), Muse Vineyards (Woodstock), Narmada Winery (Amissville), North Mountain Vineyard & Winery (Maurertown), Philip Carter Winery of Virginia (Hume), and Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards (Quicksburg).
In addition to wine there will be tastings from Honey and Hops Brew Works (Front Royal), Misty Mountain Meadworks (Winchester), Saga Meadery (Front Royal), Cobbler Mountain Cidery (Delaplane), Winchester Ciderworks (Winchester), Winchester Brew Works (Winchester), and Copper Fox Distillery (Sperryville), maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey.
The festival features live music all day. From 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Mojo Mothership will play their “funky Southern fried” rhythm and blues and rock. The Sons of Liberty will be on the stage from 3 to 5:30 p.m. playing rock and roll favorites.
Food trucks participating in Wine Fest are Catfish on Wheels (Manassas) serving Southern comfort food such as fried fish and smoked chicken and brisket, Roaming Bistro (Winchester) serving street food from around the world like shawarma, jerk chicken, and beef barbacoa, Daily Buzz Café (Stephens City and Middletown) selling grilled cheese, nachos, and hot dogs, iced coffee, and smoothies, and Sugar Creek Snowy and Sweet Company (Woodstock) vending their popular ice cream.
Belle Grove’s Wine Fest is one of the first events in Hungry for History, a new 10-day celebration of local history as seen through food. Culinary history will be highlighted in four chef demonstrations at Wine Fest that will take place on the hour from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Hungry for History schedule includes James Courtney, Chef de Partie at the Wayside Inn who will speak about the historic inn and demonstrate Thomas Jefferson’s bread pudding. Personal Chef Rachael Wood of Indulgence by Rachael will prepare an 1881 Chicken Gumbo by renowned African American chef Abby Fisher. Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner will prepare Shenandoah Chicken Salad using ingredients that would have been locally available in the 1800s. Belle Grove volunteer historic recipe interpreter and tester, Valerie Haddox will prepare Rice Batter Bread from a Hite family cookbook.
For the latest information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove.
Guests may bring chairs and pop-up tents, but pets, large backpacks, and outside food or drink may not be brought onto festival grounds. Belle Grove Plantation is off Valley Pike (U.S. 11) at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown.
