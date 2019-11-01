MIDDLETOWN — Belle Grove Plantation will host its annual antique appraisal event this weekend.
The event will feature expert appraiser Sandra Perry giving verbal evaluations on items that are brought in. Kristen Laise, the executive director of Belle Grove Plantation, said that Perry will appraise any item, ranging from furniture and textiles to documents and Civil War antiques.
“We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with Sandra Perry of Bremo Auctions in Charlottesville, who has offered antique appraisals at Belle Grove as a service to the public for many years,” Laise said. “This fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity to learn about a family heirloom or flea market find and support the work of our historic site.”
Laise said that the appraisals are verbal appraisals only and they will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
“To ensure as many people may be served as possible, we are limiting it to three items per person,” she said.
Laise said that the cost to appraise a single item is $10, while the cost for appraising three items is $25.
Apprisals will take place between 10 a.m. and noon and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday on the first floor of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. Attendees who bring large items are advised to register the item before bringing it inside the building.
For more information on the event, contact Belle Grove at 540-869-2028 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y5gemsq6
