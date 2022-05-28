The 17th GardenFest of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4 at Belle Grove Plantation, 336 Belle Grove Road in Middletown.
Guests will find a variety of perennials, vegetable plants and shrubs priced at $5 per pot and donated by area Master Gardeners. Cash and credit will be accepted. To see what plants have been donated in the past and get an idea of what may be available this year, visit at nsvmga.org/info/plant-descriptions/.
“The plants that we try to make sure that we have are either native or pollinator-friendly plants,” Master Gardener Lynn Hoffmann said. “You name it, we have it pretty much.”
GardenFest is the organization’s annual fundraiser that helps support their events and projects around the Northern Shenandoah Valley throughout the year including free children’s programs, classes and tours.
Saturday’s event will include children’s activities and a tool-sharpening demo. A Master Gardener information booth with handouts will be available and Belle Grove will host tours of its teaching garden and manor house.
The Second Hand Rose rummage sale will have various donated and used items for sale, and over 20 garden and craft vendors or nonprofit organizations will be on site.
A 50/50 cash raffle will give guests a chance to win various donated items.
Guests can bring a wagon to use while shopping for plants or choose from a limited number of wagons available at the sale.
There will be a plant pick-up area and Master Gardeners will help people load their plants into their cars.
Admission and parking are free. Plants are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
