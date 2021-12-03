MIDDLETOWN — The stories of old are coming to life in the halls at Belle Grove Plantation’s Manor House this month.
Every year, Belle Grove hosts holiday house tours, and with this year’s theme of “Timeless Tales and Verse,” each of the historic home’s rooms is decorated to offer the feeling of a famous Christmas poem, story or book.
“We’ve been wanting to do this theme for years,” Belle Grove Executive Director Kristen Laise said.
Not as simple to perform as past themes, she said this one required a bit of research into each story or poem to offer enough for area garden club members to work with while decorating each room.
Some rooms fit their theme in understated ways, while others all but explode with color, whimsy, character and cheer.
In the day sitting room, the poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” by Clement Clarke Moore, served as inspiration for the Winchester/Clarke Garden Club to adorn the room with various Santa Claus figures and hang stockings by the chimney with care.
The nursery offers the story of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” by Margery Williams, using Christmas decor like a paper chain garland on a tree in the corner and various childhood items to make the room feel lived-in.
“I could just sit in this room all day,” said Elizabeth Dalton, outreach coordinator for Belle Grove.
Decorated by the Shenandoah Garden Club, the room includes a little mouse figurine that Dalton said is “in every room that they do.”
Other rooms include themes from the famous novella “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, and the poem “Christmas Carol,” by late 19th-century Black poet, novelist and short-story writer Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Hard at work decorating the parlor this week with the theme of “The First Christmas Tree,” by Henry Van Dyke, area residents and Belle Grove volunteers Guy Young and Wayne Sulfridge stood back and admired the 12-foot Norway spruce that they helped transport from Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm in Woodville. The tree was donated by John and Judith Tole.
“Every year [John Tole] picks out a tree for us,” said Sulfridge, vice-chair of Belle Grove’s board of directors who is also occasionally a docent at the historic Manor House museum.
For six or seven years he’s helped deliver and decorate the tree, he said.
“It’s a chance to socialize with the volunteers and get into the Christmas spirit,” he said.
“All of us do a little bit of everything,” said Young, a docent and member of the grounds crew, who is in his fifth year helping with the holiday decorating.
Taking things up a notch with their theme of the New Year’s Eve poem “Auld Lang Syne,” by Robert Burns, the Colonial Garden Club of Winchester decked out the dining room with silver and gold to give the feeling and opulence of a New Year’s Eve party.
Dried flower arrangements spray-painted in silver and gold “create the idea of exuberance and fireworks,” said Kay Caldwell, vice president of the garden club.
Belle Grove gives each participating garden club nearly a year to prepare their theme, and Caldwell said their club’s decorating committee contributed in various ways.
The dishes on the table came from club member Diane Ruckman’s collection, and several other members helped by collecting and drying live foliage before spraying it to match the jubilant theme.
Because of the continuing pandemic, Belle Grove is limiting its tours to 10 guests each and requiring that all guests older than 5 wear masks over their nose and mouth while on the property.
Admission will be sold on-site only and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Belle Grove Plantation, including the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center, which includes the museum shop, exhibits, and restrooms, will be open 2-8 p.m. on Friday.
Regular hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Belle Grove will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will close for the winter on Dec. 31.
Guided house tours are offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday beginning at a quarter past each hour. The first tour will begin at 10:15 a.m. and the last tour at 3:15 p.m. On Sunday tours are from 1-5 p.m. with the first tour at 1:15 p.m. and the last at 4:15 p.m.
From 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, visitors are welcome to take self-guided tours. The Manor House will be lit by candlelight, and there will be live music in the parlor from 6-8 p.m.
Admission for both guided and self-guided Manor House tours is $12 for adults or $11 for members of the military, AAA, the National Parks and individuals 60 and older. Students 6-16 and National Trust for Historic Preservation members get in for $6. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, visit www.bellegrove.org.
