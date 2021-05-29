WINCHESTER — Six months after being appointed to fill an unexpired term on City Council, Richard Bell has decided he wants to keep the job for at least another year.
Bell, a Democrat representing Winchester's Ward 1, announced Friday he will be a candidate in a Nov. 2 special election for his council seat.
This will be Bell's second campaign for City Council. In November's general election, he lost to incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Les Veach, a Republican, 2,347-1,962. On the same day that he lost, though, incumbent Republican Ward 1 Councilor Bill Wiley, who had two years remaining in his four-year council term, won a special election to the Virginia House of Delegates and announced he would resign from council on Nov. 18. The remaining eight council members then unanimously appointed Bell to fill Wiley's seat until a special election is held this November.
"It was my intention in running for the seat last year to serve on council, so when the opportunity came to be appointed, there was no question as to my acceptance," Bell said. "The continuity of seeking that seat as a fully elected member of council was the next logical step."
The winner of the Nov. 2 special election will serve the final year of Wiley's unexpired term. In the general election scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022, the Ward 1 seat currently held by Bell will once again appear on ballots, this time for a full four-year term.
Bell has an extensive career of public service. He served on the Winchester School Board from 2013-2020, the Winchester Board of Architectural Review from 2000-2008 and the now-defunct Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission from 2001-2008. He also served on the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's board of directors from 2000-2008 and has been a member of the Winchester Green Circle Advisory Committee since 2010.
"Time management is critical because there's a lot of background work you have to do," Bell said about balancing his public service with family and being CEO of The Adams Cos. commercial real estate firm in Winchester. "You cannot show up to a council meeting and say, 'OK, now what are we doing?'"
Bell's appointment to council came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, until a few weeks ago, forced the panel's meetings to be conducted virtually. As a result, it has been a challenge for him to get to learn more about his constituents and fellow councilors. Now that the pandemic is waning and he is making plans to return to the campaign trail, he hopes that will change.
"I look forward to continuing to get to know the community better," Bell said. "A community is a complex and dynamic entity with a diverse and professional staff that requires an equally diverse and professional city council as its effective board of directors. I feel that I can bring much-needed leadership with an in-depth understanding of our community and our region to create greater opportunities for all of our citizens and to enhance Winchester as an even more desirable place to live, to work and to grow."
Bell is a Virginia Beach native who was on active duty with the U.S. Navy for eight years, followed by another 14 years in the Naval Reserves. After earning a degree in architecture from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, he received a direct commission in the Navy's Civil Engineer Corps. He retired from the Navy with the rank of lieutenant and moved with his wife to Winchester in 1997.
Bell is currently the only announced candidate for the Ward 1 City Council seat in the Nov. 2 special election. For information on voter registration and polling places, visit the Winchester Voter Registrar's Office online at winchesterva.gov/vote.
