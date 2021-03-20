WINCHESTER — Ninety years ago today, an ad ran in The Winchester Star inviting folks to come the next day to the grand opening of a new clothing store.
That ad has since been framed and placed behind the counter of Bell’s Fine Clothing at 122 N. Loudoun St.
The Loudoun Street Mall shop will celebrate its 90th anniversary Sunday.
Bell’s was birthed during the Great Depression, endured the hardships of World War II and is now finding its way through a global pandemic.
Its endurance and resiliency likely comes from its founder, Samuel Shendow, according to his son and grandsons.
“He developed friendships,” said Irvin Shendow, who runs the store with his wife, Sarah, and their two sons Stephen and Scott. “He would come to the store early, even in his 70s, and he would stop at a local coffee shop and talk to all the merchants. He was a very friendly person. Being the type of person that he was, during those tough times if he didn’t have enough money to pay his bills, he always paid a little bit to let them know he was making an effort. They basically gave him a line of credit for products because of how he was.”
Samuel Shendow opened Bell’s with a $1,500 charter from the State Corporation Commission with the objective to “do a retail clothing business,” according to a Feb. 21, 1931, clip from The Winchester Star.
Samuel Shendow had been working for a clothing shop in Washington, D.C. — called Bell’s — and told the owners he’d go out and be somewhat of a traveling salesman, hitting areas like Hagerstown, Maryland; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Winchester and Harrisonburg.
He eventually built up enough clients that he decided to open his own store in Winchester which he also called Bell’s. Irvin Shendow said he started working in the store himself when he was about 14. He’s now 68, and hasn’t really considered fully relinquishing the store just yet. He said he remembers watching his father do business and learned how to treat customers, especially regulars. Irvin said that his father really understood how to bring business in, especially during tough times.
“Everything was rationed during World War II, but he was able to get certain things like men’s shirts that were very hard to come by during the war years,” Irvin said. “When he would get these shirts, he wouldn’t get many, but he would put them in the back to take care of the people that had been his customers. He wanted to give them the first chance.”
One strategy Samuel Shendow also used during tough times was to put his entire inventory out in the store and then stack empty boxes on shelves behind the counter to make it look like he had plenty of stock.
Another idea he had was to become a ticket carrier for the Washington Football Team. He would let folks know he had football tickets for sale but said they had to buy them at the store. That helped bring customers and a few extra sales.
The business has changed some over the years, but the main principles have remained, the Shendows said.
“Unlike a store that may be on 5th Avenue in New York when you have maybe 10,000 people or more walk by your store every day, when you’re a business person in a small town you’ve got to make sure that you want the next person that comes in your store to have the desire to come back,” Irvin said. “You have to do things right. Dad was a stickler for going out and extending service.”
Fine clothing stores for men have mostly fallen by the wayside across the region and across the country, the Shendows said.
Irving noted that customers have come in from around the country and remarked at how they wish there was a store like Bell’s closer to their home or in their city.
“Part of what makes us special is that we treat this like an art form,” Stephen Shendow said. “We’re not just out to sell suits. People that appreciate fashion as an art form, they trust us. It’s that kind of symbiotic thing of trust that has kept us going. That’s what we’re built on.”
The Shendows said their pieces of clothing are “lifetime pieces.”
“In the long run, it’ll be cheaper to buy less from us because you’re going to keep it longer,” Irvin said.
Stephen said he would put Bell’s up against any clothing store. The shop specializes in both men’s and women’s fine clothing and formal wear as well as custom clothing for many events.
“You have to be very focused on who you are and what you are,” he said. “When somebody discovers you and their travels bring them here, if you’re unique enough they’ll come back.”
Much of that success was also credited to the shop’s employees.
“We have current employees, who have dedicated their careers to Bell’s and have been great additions to the family — 40, 45, 50 years of employment not uncommon,” Irvin said. “Their caring dedication to clients has been integral to the success of the store. Additionally, many well respected individuals within the community have graced us with their presence as employees prior to finding their life’s vocation in our community. We have been blessed with great associates.”
As the shop moves forward, it plans to have a 90th anniversary celebration when folks can gather again.
As for the next 90 years, the plan is simple, the Shendows said — learn, adapt and continue staying true to their roots.
A great story. Keep up the good work and congratulations.
