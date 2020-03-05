WINCHESTER — Residents of downtown Winchester shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear bells ring out tonight.
Members of the Sons of the American Revolution (Col. James Wood II Chapter) and the Daughters of the American Revolution are marking the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre by ringing the bells atop The Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, the former courthouse on the Loudoun Street Mall. The bells will ring at 9 p.m.
On the evening of March 5, 1770, British soldiers shot into a mob, killing five Boston civilians and wounding six. The soldiers had been occupying Boston since 1768 as they tried to tamp down unrest over King George II’s various taxes. Tensions boiled over the night of March 5, and the chaos was exacerbated by the ringing bells of a nearby church — the city’s fire alarm system. There was some confusion if the British soldiers were told to fire their guns or were people shouting ‘fire’ because the town was ablaze?
The massacre raised important issues such as the right of citizens to challenge authority and the right of government to maintain order, said Brett Osborn, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
“We were mad at the king because he was treating us like dirt and mad at Parliament for treating us like dirt,” said Osborn, a member of four re-enactment groups.
Osborn said other communities nationwide will also hold bell ringings.
Osborn sought permission from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, which owns the Civil War Museum, to perform tonight’s bell ringing. The SVBF allows outside groups to ring the bells as long as they have proof of insurance.
“You should have seen the look on their faces in the insurance office when I asked for liability insurance for a massacre,” Osborn said.
