WINCHESTER — The ghost of Christmas past visited Winchester on Friday night to revive a holiday tradition that had delighted yuletide crowds for nearly half a century.
In December 1969, Charles L. Hausenfluck Jr. started setting up Christmas decorations outside his home at 603 Battle Ave. in Winchester. The display relocated to the Stonebrook subdivision in Frederick County when he and his wife, Deloris, moved there in 2000.
Over the decades, Hausenfluck accumulated thousands of lights and more than 100 plastic lawn figurines depicting Santa Claus, snowmen, gift-wrapped presents and more. At the center of it all was a Nativity scene featuring Mary and Joseph gazing upon their infant son, Jesus.
The annual holiday display became well-known throughout the community. Even as he aged into his 70s and his health began to decline, Hausenfluck insisted on setting up the decorations as a treat for friends and neighbors.
The last time he decorated for Christmas was in December 2017. Three months later, on March 28, 2018, he died at the age of 77.
With Hausenfluck’s death came the end of his annual Christmas display, and Don Cain realized how much he missed it. On Dec. 24, 2019, Cain’s wife and daughter took it upon themselves to contact Hausenfluck’s widow and ask what she planned to do with all of her husband’s decorations.
Deloris Hausenfluck had actually been praying for someone to continue her husband’s holiday tradition, so she was thrilled to hear from the Cains.
After moving all the decorations to 335 Branner Ave., Don Cain said, “We set it up in the backyard in September and did a dry run.”
He and his wife, Judy Cain, swapped out the display’s old light bulbs with new LED versions, but otherwise, everything — including a sign that says “Merry Christmas from the Hausenflucks” — stayed the way Charles Hausenfluck had it when it was last seen in 2017.
On Nov. 28, the Cains pulled the decorations out of storage and started setting up the Hausenfluck display in their front yard.
“We spent all week working on it, at least eight hours a day,” Judy Cain said about preparing the massive display for its Branner Avenue debut.
On Friday night, the Cains invited some friends to join them for the return of the Hausenfluck Christmas lights. Their guest of honor was Deloris Hausenfluck.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature wasn’t in a sentimental mood. It rained all day and into the night, forcing the Cains to make last-minute adjustments in the cold and damp. After several hours of exhausting, sometimes frustrating work, everything was set up and ready to go.
Well, almost everything. The Cains couldn’t get a large cross to illuminate, and the speakers that should have played Christmas music in sync with the display got wet and wouldn’t work.
The speakers were just a minor setback, though. The Cains instead used a low-wattage transmitter to broadcast the music to car radios within 50 yards of their home. This allowed spectators to stay warm, dry and safe from possible COVID-19 exposures while enjoying the show.
The Winchester Police Department agreed to close Branner Avenue for a few hours Friday night, and cars lined up for blocks waiting for the return of the Hausenfluck display. Vehicles were allowed through three or four at a time to watch the five-minute show from the street, and after each presentation, Santa and Mrs. Claus waved and shouted Christmas greetings to the spectators from beneath a canopy.
“It really brought back all the memories,” said Richard Cook, who grew up with the Hausenfluck lights and stood in the rain on Friday to witness their return.
“It’s kind of strange to see it at a different home, but we’re excited that someone is carrying on the tradition,” said Cassie Crosen, another longtime fan who brought her teenage children to see the display’s resurrection.
“My children have loved it, my grandchildren have loved it,” added another admirer, John Willey. “It’s wonderful that it came back.”
Deloris Hausenfluck said she was touched to once again see her husband’s holiday display and all of its admirers.
“I know my husband’s watching,” she said. “He’s got the best seat in the house.”
The Hausenfluck Christmas decorations can be viewed at 335 Branner Ave. every night from 6 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators are asked to remain in their vehicles while watching the presentation.
(1) comment
THANK YOU so much for continuing the tradition. God Bless to you and your family for what you are doing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.