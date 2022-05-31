The Amazon Black Employees Network (BEN) of Clear Brook recently partnered with Fremont Street Nursery at 533 Fremont St. in Winchester for Amazon’s “Project Plant a Flower.”
BEN members planted 100 flowers in individual pots and presented them to the nonprofit childcare center for its gardening program, which teaches children how to grow vegetables, fruits and flowers.
Amazon’s BEN was established in August 2005 to provide support for underrepresented minorities at its facilities nationwide. BEN’s Clear Brook chapter strives to educate and promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) opportunities for underserved youth, provide positive role models and guidance for students, and offer coaching and enrichment opportunities for prospective college graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.