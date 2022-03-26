WINCHESTER — Starting May 1, former Winchester City Councilor Ben Weber will be the new chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee.
Current Chairman Allen Sibert is stepping down due to the demands of his new job as police chief in Haymarket. Initially, a party canvass was scheduled for Tuesday at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall to elect a new chairperson. Weber and Christopher Davey were the only candidates to file their paperwork by the Feb. 25 deadline. But Davey withdrew from the race, effectively canceling the canvass and making Weber the winner. The committee chairman’s term is two years.
Weber, 52, has had a long career in sales and marketing. He previously was a mortgage loan officer and was the owner and publisher of the Purcellville Gazette from 2004 to 2014. He represented Winchester’s Third Ward on City Council from 2012-2014 until he moved out of the jurisdiction and resigned.
With Sibert stepping down, Weber decided to step up, saying he has “a lot of ideas” for the committee.
“There’s a lot of unbelievable knowledge and talent in the county,” Weber said. “And I just wanted to be one to play a role in trying to help continue to grow the committee, both in size and finances, and in respect, and in its ability to help move forward within our community. And so that people of all ages, creeds, and sexes can have a voice.”
In particular, Weber says he would like the committee to do more outreach in the local Hispanic community.
“I think just like any other type of group, if they’re presented with a story with clear choices and given an opportunity to speak, I think we might find that they might be more conservative than we’ve ever thought before,” he said.
He also wants the committee to be “a good steward of the community,” he said, potentially helping out with fundraisers for nonprofit organizations.
“We don’t have to be exclusively, strictly political,” Weber said. “Because, you know, we can be involved within our community in and of itself. We are part of the community, and community goes beyond politics.”
When he becomes chairman, he will select the vice chair. He said many people have expressed interest in the position.
He acknowledged that there has been some infighting in the committee that has gained some press within the past year, but he said he hopes to be a unifying figure. He also said his goal is not to impose “his vision” on the committee exclusively but to serve as a “cheerleader” for the committee, helping move everyone in the same direction and ultimately get Republicans elected.
Weber said some of the most important issues for him include transparency of information, advocating for “school choice,” and defending Second Amendment rights. He also wants to improve the committee’s digital presence in the community.
Weber is a member of the Winchester Rotary Club and previously served on the Belle Grove Plantation Board of Directors. He lives in the Back Creek District with his wife Kirsta and their 10-year-old son. He also has a stepson in college.
Sibert said he will remain an active member of the committee and “serve at the pleasure of the chairman.”
“Ben is a very knowledgeable individual that brings a lot of innovation to the job,” Sibert said. “He served on City Council when he lived in the city. And I know that he’ll do a wonderful job as chairman, and I think he’s got some great ideas and initiatives that he’ll put forward. I’m very, very happy that he wanted to fulfill the position and very happy that he got it. I think he’ll do a wonderful job.”
I hope Sibert informed him that David Sparkman is the real gusto behind the local GQP here. And Sparkman has strong opinions on who deserves the attention and the Latinx community is not it.
